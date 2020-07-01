Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Doctors call for quicker access to virus data | What did we learn from PM's speech?
Live Reporting
Gavin Stamp, Paul Seddon and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
PMQs begins
The PM is on his feet in the Commons.
He starts by commending the Together initiative this Sunday marking the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service and celebrating those who have "gone the extra mile" during the pandemic.
What else could come in leaders' exchanges?
Boris Johnson made a big speech in the West Midlands yesterday, unveiling his plan for the UK to "bounce back better" from the virus and comparing himself to Depression-era US President Franklin Roosevelt.
You'd expect this to come up at some point, with critics pointing that the investment promised by the government is not new and represents a tiny fraction of what was spent on the New Deal in the 1930s.
Labour is pressing for the job retention - or furlough - scheme to be extended beyond October for key sectors at risk of massive job losses, such as hospitality, retail and aviation.
Expect Sir Keir to try and put the PM on the spot about this ahead of a statement by the chancellor next week.
Other subjects the Labour leader could conceivably raise are financial pressures on local councils and the row earlier in the week over the exit of the UK's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill.
PM heads for the Commons
The prime minister left No10 Downing Street a few moments ago, to head over to parliament for PMQs.
Waiting reporters shouted questions to the PM about the lockdown in Leicester, and how the UK will respond to the situation in Hong Kong.
As we mentioned earlier, the foreign secretary is due to make a statement on Hong Kong and China, immediately after PMQs ends.
Will Starmer focus on coronavirus?
Remember Sir Keir Starmer has six questions he can put to the prime minister.
Since he became opposition leader in early April, Sir Keir has focused almost exclusively on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and that is unlikely to change today.
We don't know what he will concentrate on but it's a strong bet that the situation in Leicester will come up.
As the city prepares to go back into a local lockdown on Thursday following a surge in cases, the government is facing claims that it did not share vital testing data with civic leaders in recent weeks.
Johnson and Starmer to go head to head
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are set to go head-to-head at 12:00 BST.
Social distancing remains in force in Parliament so the Commons chamber has been much less full than it would normally be for the weekly set-piece.
And many MPs, including the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, are likely to be putting their questions remotely.
It's a busy day in Westminster, with PMQs set to be followed by a statement by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Hong Kong.
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to our live rolling coverage of this week's PMQs.