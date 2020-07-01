Boris Johnson made a big speech in the West Midlands yesterday, unveiling his plan for the UK to "bounce back better" from the virus and comparing himself to Depression-era US President Franklin Roosevelt.

You'd expect this to come up at some point, with critics pointing that the investment promised by the government is not new and represents a tiny fraction of what was spent on the New Deal in the 1930s.

Labour is pressing for the job retention - or furlough - scheme to be extended beyond October for key sectors at risk of massive job losses, such as hospitality, retail and aviation.

Expect Sir Keir to try and put the PM on the spot about this ahead of a statement by the chancellor next week.

Other subjects the Labour leader could conceivably raise are financial pressures on local councils and the row earlier in the week over the exit of the UK's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill.