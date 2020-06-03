Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Johnson accused of 'winging it' on virus strategy | Virtual Commons row to return to Parliament
Emma Harrison, Jennifer Scott and Kate Whannel
PM challenged on timing of UK quarantine rules
House of Commons
Parliament
The prime minister is asked why the UK is only introducing quarantine arrangements now, with other European countries relaxing them.
Boris Johnson replies it is for the "simple reason" that it is to keep the "rate of infection down".
"It is vital we avoid reinfection from elsewhere and that is why we are doing it," he says.
PM on places of worship reopening: It's a tough one
House of Commons
Parliament
Tory MP Jane Hunt asks about weddings and when the public will be able to access for churches and places of worship again.
The prime minister says he “very much understands the urgency" on this to reopen places of worship.
A taskforce is being led on this matter, he says.
But, he says, "it’s a tough one" and opening places like churches would push up the risk of infection.
He says “we are getting there” but “we are not there yet”.
Blackford calls on PM to say black lives matter
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford says the "rhetoric" coming out of the US after the death of George Floyd is "deeply worrying".
He says the PM "has not offered words... and [the UK has] shuttered itself hoping no one would notice".
Blackford asks him what representations has he made to Donald Trump and calls on him "at the very least to say black lives matter".
Johnson says: "Of course black lives matter I totally understand anger and grief that is felt".
He also says he supports the right to protest, but it should be carried out lawfully.
Blackford says he has not answered the question, and instead asks for the PM to urgently look into the riot gear the UK exports to the US.
Johnson says he will look into any complaints, but the UK is "the most scrupulous country in the world" when it comes to exports.
Starmer: Scrapping virtual parliament 'obvious case of discrimination'
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir now highlights the issue of MPs voting - the scene yesterday of MPs queuing was "shameful", he says.
"If any other employer behaved like this it will be a clear and obvious case of discrimination," he says.
Sir Keir asks the PM to allow online voting and the hybrid parliament to resume.
The prime minister says the public are getting used to queuing.
"I do not think it unreasonable to ask parliamentarians to come back and do their job," he says.
He apologises to his colleague for the inconvenience.
He says shielded and older MPs will be able to vote by proxy.
Starmer: What is the alert level?
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir tells the PM he is "confusing scrutiny for attacks", adding: "Boy, he makes it difficult to support this government.
He then questions Boris Johnson on lifting restrictions, quoting the PM saying he would "simply wait" until the alert level had fallen from four before making any changes.
He asks the PM what the alert level is now and what the R number is.
Johnson says the Labour leader "knows perfectly well the alert level does allow it" and criticises him for not raising this issue during their phone calls.
He admits that the alert level is still four, but the government has passed its five tests in ensuring it is safe to do.
He concludes by accusing Sir Keir of "u-turning against the steps the country is taking".
PM challenged on testing data
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir Starmer says there has been criticism of the statistics used by the government and it's fallen "well short of expectations" - referring to a letter from the chairman of the UK statistics authority.
He asks - can the PM see how damaging this is to public trust and confidence?
The PM says he "really does not see" the purposed of these "endless attacks" on public confidence.
Test and trace "is a vital tool in our armoury", he says.
We did by the end of May get testing up to 100,000, he says, and 200,000 by the end of this month.
"That was an astonishing achievement," he says.
Starmer: Critical element of test and trace missing
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir then asks about the "promise" the PM made about having a "world beating" test, track and trace operation to be in place by 1 June.
But he says "a critical element is missing", with local councils telling him it is weeks away from being gully up and running.
"Why did the prime minister make this promise?"
Boris Johnson accuses the Labour leader of "casting aspersions on the efforts of tens of thousands of people who set it up from a standing start".
He says the system is up and running, and "thousands of people are now following our guidance".
Starmer: Is the PM concerned over a drop in trust?
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir says he wrote to the PM in confidence to ask if he can help with the consensus for getting children back to school, but he did not get a reply.
"This is a critical week in our response to Covid-19," Sir Keir says.
He says this is a week where public trust needed to be at its highest, with easing of restrictions.
But, he says there has been a drop in trust in the government. Is the PM worried?
The prime minister says he is surprised Sir Keir "should take that tone", he says he replied to him by phone and briefed the Labour leader on the government's steps.
"I think that he's on firmer ground when he stands with the overwhelming majority of the British people who understand the very, very difficult circumstances that we are in.
He says people should observe the basic rules on social distancing and washing their hands.
"I think everybody understands that," he says.
Starmer: Who was in charge until now?
House of Commons
Parliament
Before asking his first question to the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer says he wants "expressing shock and anger at the death of George Floyd".
He also says he is "surprised the PM hasn't said anything about it yet" and calls on him to tell Donald Trump about "the UK's abhorrence to his response".
The Labour leader then asks Boris Johnson about an article saying the PM is taking "direct control" of tackling the virus, saying: "Who has been in direct control up until now?"
Johnson says what has happened in the US is "appalling and inexcusable".
In answer to the question he adds: "I take full responsibility for everything this government has been doing and I am very proud of our record."
PM challenged on coronavirus ethnic minorities report
House of Commons
Parliament
The prime minister is first asked about the Public Health England report on Black and ethnic minorities that they are more at risk from coronavirus.
The prime minister says the government is taking the findings "very seriously".
"Obviously there are inequalities in the way the virus impacts different people", he says.
PMQs begins...
House of Commons
Parliament
Boris Johnson has taken to the dispatch box as Prime Minister's Questions gets underway...
Keir Starmer leaving home earlier
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer was snapped leaving home earlier too.
PM leaves for PMQs
The prime minister has just left Downing Street for the Commons.
Quarantine plans coming to the Commons
Another hot topic in Westminster today is the government's plan to introduce a 14-day quarantine for any travellers coming to the UK.
Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to make a statement to the Commons this afternoon to outline the plans.
And she joined Transport Secretary Grants Shapps in writing an article for the Telegraph today, saying "we owe it to the thousands who have died” to introduce these measures.
But a growing list of Conservative MPs have spoken out against the blanket travel quarantine.
And Labour has been asking why such a move wasn't made some weeks ago.
You can read more about the plans here.
Analysis: Team Starmer pin blame on PM
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
Sir Keir Starmer has adopted a fairly clinical, restrained, analytical approach so far, and a lot of Labour MPs believe it has paid dividends - forcing Boris Johnson to concentrate on detail where he's not so comfortable.
What we get today though is a significant raising in the stakes.
The Labour leader is now, in effect, saying that Boris Johnson will be personally culpable if there is a rise in infections, if virus spreads or if there is an increase in deaths because of his handling of the easing of the lockdown - which he frankly thinks has been mishandled.
Sir Keir says the PM has rushed the test and trace scheme out, has ended shielding too suddenly, there's been conflicting messages, and, of course, there has been the blow to public confidence from the Dominic Cummings saga.
Some in Labour take the view that this should have been Sir Keir’s approach all along - that actually he's been a bit bloodless and let Boris Johnson off the hook.
But the thinking of Team Starmer is that Boris Johnson is one of those politicians who always manages to evade responsibility.
They would argue that has been evident in this crisis by the fact he has been able to hide behind the scientists or been able to express regret for what has happened in care homes while somehow distancing the government from any responsibility.
So, what they want to do is to pin the blame very directly on Boris Johnson for the mistakes they believe will be shown to have been made in the coronavirus outbreak, and which have already led to us having the highest death rate in Europe.