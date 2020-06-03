Sir Keir Starmer has adopted a fairly clinical, restrained, analytical approach so far, and a lot of Labour MPs believe it has paid dividends - forcing Boris Johnson to concentrate on detail where he's not so comfortable.

What we get today though is a significant raising in the stakes.

The Labour leader is now, in effect, saying that Boris Johnson will be personally culpable if there is a rise in infections, if virus spreads or if there is an increase in deaths because of his handling of the easing of the lockdown - which he frankly thinks has been mishandled.

Sir Keir says the PM has rushed the test and trace scheme out, has ended shielding too suddenly, there's been conflicting messages, and, of course, there has been the blow to public confidence from the Dominic Cummings saga.

Some in Labour take the view that this should have been Sir Keir’s approach all along - that actually he's been a bit bloodless and let Boris Johnson off the hook.

But the thinking of Team Starmer is that Boris Johnson is one of those politicians who always manages to evade responsibility.

They would argue that has been evident in this crisis by the fact he has been able to hide behind the scientists or been able to express regret for what has happened in care homes while somehow distancing the government from any responsibility.

So, what they want to do is to pin the blame very directly on Boris Johnson for the mistakes they believe will be shown to have been made in the coronavirus outbreak, and which have already led to us having the highest death rate in Europe.