PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions
Emma Harrison, Kate Whannel and Gavin Stamp
More confusion about the government’s testing target
Reality Check
During prime minister's questions, the Prime Minister said: “We will get up to 200,000 tests in this country by the end of this month.”
However, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke in Parliament earlier this week of: “our new goal of a total capacity of 200,000 tests a day”.
It is unclear whether the target is to conduct 200,000 tests per day or to have that as capacity in the system.
It’s more than a week since the statistical regulator the UK Statistics Authority wrote to Mr Hancock to ask for clarification of whether that target is for testing capacity, the number of tests administered, the number of tests completed or the number of people tested.
He hasn’t yet replied.
Rees-Mogg: No return to 'crowded, bustling' chamber
House of Commons
Parliament
Mr Rees-Mogg assures MPs that the Commons will not be returning to business as usual despite his call for the current temporary hybrid proceedings not to be renewed.
There will not be a return to the "crowded, bustling chamber of old", he says, given that social distancing measures will be in force.
When Parliament returns from its Whitsun recess in early June, he says the current limits on the number of MPs able to sit in the Chamber - which is currently capped at 50 - will largely stay in place.
He also talks about hygiene and other procedures to ensure the Palace of Westminster will be safe for MPs and their staff.
Rees-Mogg setting out future plans for the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
The Commons leader starts by praising the Speaker's efforts in setting up the current hybrid ways of working - in which much of the business is being done remotely - which he said allowed the House to keep going at the height of pandemic in late April and early May.
But Mr Rees-Mogg says the current ways of working have not allowed MPs to do their jobs properly, leading to "stilted, scripted" debates and a big reduction in the scrutiny of legislation.
PMQs ends
House of Commons
Parliament
PMQs has finished.
Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg is now making a statement on his proposal to ask MPs to return to largely physical proceedings in the Commons early next month.
What was the advice on discharging patients to care homes?
Reality Check
At PMQs, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed over the guidance on discharging patients from hospitals to care homes in England, during the coronavirus pandemic.
In mid-March, hospitals were encouraged to empty hospital beds where they could – to prepare for an expected surge in cases.
On 2 April, the rules on discharging patients to care homes were clarified to say patients would not need a negative coronavirus test to be sent to care homes. Those with positive tests could also be discharged, with necessary precautions.
It wasn’t until 15 April that the government said all patients being discharged from hospital should be tested for coronavirus.
NHS Providers, which represents hospitals, says it’s “untrue” that patients with coronavirus were “systematically” discharged to care homes.
However, it says it’s possible “a very small number” of patients who were not displaying symptoms - and who hospitals hadn’t been able to test before mid-April - were sent there.
This was because of the expected surge in coronavirus patients.
You can read our full timeline of government advice here.
National skills fund to help young people, says PM
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Lucy Allan asks about youth unemployment and the impact of coronavirus on young people.
"Will he ensure the recovery strategy will focus on young people?" She asks.
Mr Johnson says they will be supporting young people with a "new national skills fund" worth £2.5bn.
Will the PM support a medal for NHS workers?
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Tom Randall asks if the government will establish a medal for NHS workers and "those who have gone above and beyond" in the fight against coronavirus.
"We are thinking about how to recognise health care staff," replies Boris Johnson.
MP raises concerns about Huawei and 5G
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Richard Drax asks about Huawei and 5G, in light of France's review of its defence supply chain.
Mr Johnson says he is "right to be concerned" about the buying up of UK technology by countries that may have "ulterior motives".
He says they are bringing forward measures to protect the UK's technological base and they will hear more on this over the next few weeks.
Here’s more on what is Huawei and what will its role be in the rollout of 5G in the UK.
PM 'hell bent' on ideological immigration policy
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also asks about the surcharge for overseas NHS workers and the government's immigration bill.
"Given their sacrifice is he not embarrassed this is how his government chooses to treat NHS workers," he asks.
The PM replies that he wants "an immigration system that will work for the people of this country".
Blackford accuses the PM of being "hell bent" on implementing a highly ideological immigration policy.
Boris Johnson says the SNP wants an "border at Berwick".
BBC's health editor tweets...
PM quizzed on immigration health surcharge
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir asks about immigration and the immigration health surcharge.
He says Labour will table an amendment to the immigration bill to stop NHS workers and key workers getting "hit by this charge".
The PM replies that he believes it is important "we invest massively in our NHS" and he says the government has done this.
PM accuses Starmer of 'feigned ignorance'
House of Commons
Parliament
Keir Starmer says there has been "no effective tracing since 12 March".
"There were 10 weeks in a critical period without effective tracing," he says.
"That is a huge hole in our defences isn't it prime minister."
Boris Johnson accuses the Labour leader of "feigned ignorance".
He says 24,000 trackers have been recruited and that number will rise to 25,000 by 1 June - "They will be able to track 10,000 new cases a day," he says.
"We are making vast progress," he says.
PM quizzed on care home testing
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Keir continues to challenge the PM on testing for coronavirus in care homes.
"What's causing the continued delay in routine testing in our care homes?" He asks.
The PM says hundreds of thousands of staff and residents have been tested already.
"We are confident we can increase our testing not just in care homes," he says, but also in the country.
He says they will "get up to 200,000 tests by the end of this month".
"This country is now testing more than virtually any other country in Europe."
Starmer disputes 'protective ring' claim
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rises to ask his first question. He begins by saying that government claims that they threw "a protective ring around our care homes" were "flatly contradicted by the chief executive of Care England".
He notes that government advice up to 15 April was that negative tests were not required before patients were discharged form hospitals to care homes.
"What's protective about that," he asks.
Boris Johnson replies that "no one was discharged into a care home without express authorisation of a clinician.
"The number of patients discharged into care homes was 40% down in March compared to January," he adds.
PM challenged on virus impact on ethnic minorities
House of Commons
Parliament
The prime minister is quizzed on how ethnic minorities appear to be disproportionately affected by coronavirus.
He says he's asked for a "rapid review" on why this is happening, and this is taking place.