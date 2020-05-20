PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

During prime minister's questions, the Prime Minister said: “We will get up to 200,000 tests in this country by the end of this month.”

However, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke in Parliament earlier this week of: “our new goal of a total capacity of 200,000 tests a day”.

It is unclear whether the target is to conduct 200,000 tests per day or to have that as capacity in the system.

It’s more than a week since the statistical regulator the UK Statistics Authority wrote to Mr Hancock to ask for clarification of whether that target is for testing capacity, the number of tests administered, the number of tests completed or the number of people tested.

He hasn’t yet replied.