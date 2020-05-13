Live
PM faces MPs' questions as lockdown eases in England
Paul Seddon and Kate Whannel
All times stated are UK
PMQs ends
And that concludes today's PMQs.
The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson now begins his reply to an urgent question on reopening schools.
MP calls for scrapping of 'corrupt' Electoral Commission
Conservative Peter Bone attacks the Electoral Commission for investigating those involved in the Vote Leave campaign and notes that the police have now said they were "totally innocent".
"For the sake of democracy will you ensure that that politically corrupt, totally biased and morally bankrupt quango is abolished," he asks.
The PM replies that he hopes "all those who spent so much time and energy drawing attention to their supposed guilt... will spend as much ink and drawing attention to their genuine innocence".
Ministers 'washing hands' of leave-to-remain returnees
Labour's John Spellar accuses the government of "washing its hands" of people with indefinite leave to remain in the UK - noting that "many" are still stranded abroad.
Boris Johnson does not engage with the specific accusation, but says 1.3m Britons have returned since Foreign Office advice changed.
He says the government has aided this effort by providing £75m towards the cost of special charter flights.
WATCH: Starmer challenges PM over care home deaths
Help for self employed
The PM was asked earlier about government help for the self employed.
From today, many self-employed people whose businesses have been affected by coronavirus will be able to apply for government grants under the Self Employed Income Support Scheme.
You can read more here.
WATCH: PM quizzed on childcare
Will the PM help the self-employed?
Acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey thanks the government for extending the furlough scheme.
He then asks if the government will do the same for the self-employed, adding that "millions of families now have no help in the future".
Boris Johnson replies that the job retention scheme has been "one of the most extraordinary features of this country collective response to the virus".
On the issue of the self-employed, he says: "We are making sure that they do get payments for over three months of up to £7,500 as well."
WATCH: Why is global virus comparison slide no longer used?
'Widespread confusion' over lockdown changes
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford says there is "widespread confusion" about the new lockdown rules, adding that communication "could not have been more disastrous".
He accuses the PM of having "shut out" devolved administrations - something rejected by Mr Johnson, who says co-operation between different UK nations has been "intense".
Following up, Ian Blackford raises concerns about crowding on public transport and accuses the government of putting workers at risk by asking them to go in without "guidance on their health and safety".
The prime minister replies that the government wants additional services and "proper marshalling" at stations to keep people apart.
Starmer: Will PM publish all scientific advice?
"These are not easy decisions - I recognise that," says the Labour leader.
"To give the public confidence can the PM commit to publishing the scientific advice those decisions were based on," he asks.
Boris Johnson replies that "all Sage [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] advice will be published in due course."
He adds that he believes the people "can see exactly what we are trying to do".
PM 'suffers without backbench cheerleaders'
BBC political editor tweets...
Employers 'must be understanding' over childcare - PM
Turning to the issue of child care, Sir Keir Starmer asks the PM what advice he has for parents asked to return to work who do not have childcare.
Boris Johnson says the government is determined to learn lessons from elsewhere - noting there are signs infection rates have gone up in countries that have lifted lockdown measures.
He says employers "must be understanding" with their employees on childcare - noting it could be an "impediment" to their ability to go in.
From today, some childminders in England can reopen.
PM: Figures are stark and deeply horrifying
Keir Starmer says he is "disappointed" the PM doesn't have an answer to what has caused the 10,000 unexplained deaths.
He now asks why the government has stopped publishing international comparisons.
Boris Johnson says he has been advised that "comparisons to other countries is premature".
"The correct way to make these comparisons is when we have all the excess death totals for all the countries.
"I am not going to try to pretend to this house that the figures are anything other than stark and deeply horrifying.
"We are getting those numbers down."
Watch: PM questioned about deaths in care homes
Johnson: There has been a terrible epidemic in care homes
Sir Keir Starmer says the number of deaths in care homes in April was three times the expected monthly rate.
He asks the prime minister as to how the extra deaths can be explained.
Boris Johnson replies that the "terrible epidemic" in care homes revealed by the latest figures is a "tragedy".
But he says there has been a "substantial reduction" in both infections and deaths in care homes since an action plan for them came in.
Tricky PMQs for Johnson?
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg tweets...
Labour leader questions discharges to care home
Keir Starmer now reads out a quote from a cardiologist who says patients suspected of having the coronavirus were moved from hospitals to care homes, without warning or support.
Boris Johnson replies that "the number of discharges from hospitals to care homes went down in March and April."
"We had a system of testing people going into care homes," he says adding "that testing is being ramped up."
Labour leader queries care homes advice
Sir Keir Starmer also sends his condolences to those who have died after contracting Covid-19.
For his first question, has asks whether the UK was "too slow to protect people in care homes".
He says until 12 March official guidance said it was "very unlikely" that people would become infected in care homes - but latest figures show that is where 40% of Covid deaths have occurred.
Boris Johnson says the government is today announcing a further £600m for infection control in care homes.
He says Sir Keir's description of the advice "wasn't true" - and care home deaths are falling.
Death of Belly Mujinga 'utterly appalling' - PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins by telling the house that sadly 144 NHS workers and 131 social care workers deaths have been reported as involving Covid-19.
He also pays tribute to Belly Mujinga who died from the virus after being spat at in the face.
"The fact that she was abused for doing her job is utterly appalling," he says.
"My thoughts are with her family."
PMQs begins
Northern Ireland Questions end and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the start of Prime Minister's Questions.