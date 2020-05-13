HoC Copyright: HoC

Conservative Peter Bone attacks the Electoral Commission for investigating those involved in the Vote Leave campaign and notes that the police have now said they were "totally innocent".

"For the sake of democracy will you ensure that that politically corrupt, totally biased and morally bankrupt quango is abolished," he asks.

The PM replies that he hopes "all those who spent so much time and energy drawing attention to their supposed guilt... will spend as much ink and drawing attention to their genuine innocence".