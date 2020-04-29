Live
Raab takes PMQs as PM announces birth of son
PM and Carrie Symonds announce birth of their son | Virus testing opens for millions more in England | Patel probe should be public 'as soon as possible'
Raab: UK on track to make huge progress on testing
Keir Starmer now turns to the issue of testing.
He says "demand has gone through the roof" but "sites were unable to cope with number of people booking the test."
He asks if the government is still hoping to be able to carrying out 250,000 tests a day - as previously stated by the prime minister.
Dominic Raab says the government is "on track to make huge progress and adds that the 250,000 figure remains an aspiration.
He adds that the government's target of testing 100,000 by the end of the month is "only the first stepping stone toward the wider testing tracking tracing we will need" to make progress towards the second phase.
Raab: I can't set out dates for easing lockdown
UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says at PMQs that his party supports the lockdown measures and is "not asking" for a timeframe on when they will be lifted.
But he says ministers need to be "open" with the public to gain their trust and allow businesses to plan.
He asks when an "exit strategy" will be published.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab replies that ministers "can't" give dates until they receive the latest advice from scientists.
He says it would be difficult to "responsibly" set out more details without further information from them.
'Not true overall' to say things are getting worse - Raab
Sir Keir Starmer asks Dominic Raab whether he thinks deaths in care homes are falling or not.
Switching to the topic of personal protective equipment, he says "you'd hope by now things would be getting better not worse".
Quoting a survey, he says doctors are not getting the protection they need, and asks: "what is going on, and how soon can it be fixed?"
Mr Raab says it is "not true overall" to say things are getting worse, and the main elements of the UK strategy are working.
He says it is important to recognise the "global supply shortage" when it comes to sourcing protective gear.
He says there are some "positive signs" on death figures for care homes, but they are "within the margin of error".
Raab: A challenge we can and must grip
Sir Keir Starmer welcomes the fact that the number of deaths in hospitals admissions are going down.
"It appears that this isn't the case in care homes," he says.
He says there has been "anxiety" on the frontline of the care sector over a lack of PPE and testing.
Dominic Raab replies: "We have a comprehensive plan to ramp up testing in care homes, to overhaul the way PPE is delivered and also to expand the workforce by 20,000.
He says it is a challenge but adds "this is a challenge that we must grip and can grip"
Starmer: UK 'on track for worse death rate in Europe'
For his first question, Sir Keir Starmer says 27,241 people have probably died with coronavirus in all settings, and this number will rise further.
Referencing Mr Johnson's comments this week on the "apparent success" of the UK lockdown, Sir Keir says the UK is "possibly on track to have the worst death rate in Europe".
In reply, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the pandemic is "unprecedented" - and expresses his "joint horror" at the deaths.
However he says it is "too early" to make international comparisons on the death rates.
Raab: Pays tribute to key workers
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also pays tribute to the key workers who have lost their lives fighting coronavirus.
He also wishes a happy birthday to Captain Tom Moore who has raised over £29m for the NHS.
Raab congratulates PM
Dominic Raab begins by congratulating Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son.
Former PM congratulates Johnson on baby son
"Sorry we didn't leave the cot!"
Starmer arrives in chamber
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has arrived in the Commons chamber.
Ordinarily a party leader would be welcomed with cheers from their own MPs.
However today - as with last week - the chamber is largely empty with many MPs choosing to stay away or joining in by video link.
What is coming up in the Commons?
After PMQs there will be two ministerial statements - one on the repatriation of UK nationals affected by covid-19 and one setting out the business of the House of Commons in the coming days.
MPs will then debate the Fire Safety Bill - a piece of legislation designed to improve building safety following the Grenfell Tower fire.
In the afternoon Michael Gove will appear at the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and Treasury Minister Stephen Barclay will be at the Treasury Committee.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
For the second week in a row Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will stand in for Boris Johnson.
Last week the PM was still recovering from having contracted coronavirus, however this week he has a happier reason for not turning up – the birth of his son.
Questions kick off at midday.