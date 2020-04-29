Raab takes PMQs as PM announces birth of son

Keir Starmer now turns to the issue of testing.

He says "demand has gone through the roof" but "sites were unable to cope with number of people booking the test."

He asks if the government is still hoping to be able to carrying out 250,000 tests a day - as previously stated by the prime minister.

Dominic Raab says the government is "on track to make huge progress and adds that the 250,000 figure remains an aspiration.

He adds that the government's target of testing 100,000 by the end of the month is "only the first stepping stone toward the wider testing tracking tracing we will need" to make progress towards the second phase.