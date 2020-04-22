BBC Copyright: BBC

The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, asks his questions virtually, and starts by thanking NHS workers for their "heroic efforts".

He says it has been 34 days since the chancellor first made announcements "heralded as the package of support for all businesses and workers".

But he says thousands of businesses and individuals have found themselves "with no income, no support and no end in sight".

Mr Blackford repeats his call of a for universal basic income to "put cash in people's pockets".

Dominic Raab says he doesn't agree.

He says the measures of the government are "second to none in the world".

He adds that a universal income would move away from their "very focused approach to provide support to those who need it most".