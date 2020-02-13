Live
Latest as cabinet reshuffle due
Ministers braced as Johnson mulls top team changes
By Kate Whannel and Emma Harrison
Do cabinet reshuffles matter?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The make up of the cabinet really matters - especially when you have a prime minister with a large majority.
Cabinet is one of the possible breaks on the PM.
Who are the ministers who can stand up to Boris Johnson? Who are imaginative original thinkers? Who are just going to be loyal ballast?
These are positions of real importance.
Attorney general Geoffrey Cox spotted
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Rees-Mogg's weather forecast...
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is asked about the reshuffle by reporters this morning - but he chooses instead to talk about the weather.
"We shall enjoy the nice weather that we have today," Mr Rees-Mogg says.
"As it gets better as the day goes on, because we're heading into spring, which is jolly nice."
No comment from Leadsom
Leaving her home this morning Andrea Leadsom was asked if she was confident she would be staying in her job.
The business secretary declined to comment.
Government has backed away from dramatic reset
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
This won't be the total clear out we had when Boris Johnson arrived in No 10.
As I understand it they started with an empty whiteboard and filled it with the team they wanted to build.
Only after they had finalised that team did they realise it meant more than 15 minister losing their jobs.
It is interesting to note that the government has backed away from this being a huge dramatic reset and a huge rewiring of the machinery of government.
This suggests a lot of that appetite for reform that Boris Johnson seemed showed at the beginning of his time in office may not be as voracious as he thought.
Smith and Leadsom spotted heading to the Commons...
The deputy political editor of the Times and the Telegraph's associate editor have spotted Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom heading toward the PM's Commons office - where Boris Johnson is rumoured to be sacking ministers...
Coming up in the Commons
All eyes might be on Number 10 for the reshuffle, but over in the Commons there are oral questions coming up after 09:30 GMT to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the attorney general.
The culture secretary position is up for grabs this morning, after Nicky Morgan said she'd step down, and Geoffrey Cox's position as the attorney general is rumoured to be at risk.
What are the reshuffle rumours?
Senior figures such as Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to be moved, but others are considered more vulnerable.
Boris Johnson is expected to make changes at junior ministerial level - namely parliamentary under-secretaries of state - that could see a 50/50 gender balance in a push to promote female talent.
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said he would be "uncomplaining" if, as some expect, he is sacked or moved.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC reshuffles were often "brutal", but he was hopeful of staying in post.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock joked at an event in London: "It's a huge pleasure to be here, and with a government reshuffle in the offing, it's a great time to be talking about longevity."
And speaking on ITV's Peston last night, Baroness Morgan, who is standing down as culture secretary, denied that the prime minister would push people out who challenged him.
There are expected to be promotions for a number of female MPs in government, including Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan.
Oliver Dowden and Alok Sharma are also expected to get more prominent roles.
Read more in our story here
What else is happening in UK Politics?
Apart from the cabinet reshuffle, here's what else is going on:
Reshuffle starting soon
We are keeping an eye on Downing Street, with the reshuffle about to start soon.
Our political editor says the PM is following the conventional way of firing people from his cabinet in the Commons office, rather than Downing Street - so no one has to do a walk of shame.
What can we expect from Johnson's cabinet reshuffle?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
It's due to start early, with the sackings first, possibly in the Commons away from the cameras, then the Downing Street walk of hope for all of the contenders.
But by the end of reshuffle day, you can expect less of a bold new world order in the shape of the government, but a government that is determined to stay for the long haul.
That's unless, of course, as Mr Johnson's predecessors have so often discovered, it all goes terribly wrong.
Read more from BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg here.
Cabinet reshuffle: A parade of power
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
A parade of power, patronage and personalities in the coming hours: this reshuffle will shape the look, the feel, and the sound of Boris Johnson’s now majority government.
Talk, bordering on hype - within Westminster anyway - has been swirling about this shake-up ever since election results day.
But the indications are it’ll be much less dramatic than some of the early predictions.
The international development secretary Alok Sharma is likely to be promoted, as is Oliver Dowden - he could replace Baroness Morgan as culture secretary.
Downing Street says there’ll still be as many women in the cabinet as there are now; and there’ll be a "drive to promote a generation of female talent" at all levels of government.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan are in line for promotion.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of this morning’s cabinet reshuffle.
Ministers will be anxiously waiting for news on whether they keep their jobs, as Boris Johnson carries out his first reshuffle since the Conservatives' election victory.
We'll bring you all the news on who's in and out throughout the day.