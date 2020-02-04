PM to launch UN climate summit

EPA Copyright: EPA

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove has responded to Claire O'Neill's comments.

"I love Claire, she’s a close friend of mine, this is one area where I disagree," he tells BBC Radio 5 Live.

He says Boris Johnson has described his political outlook as "that of a green Tory".

Mr Gove says the government wants to fight to ensure the planet is handed on to the next generation in a better state.

He confirms that the cabinet sub-committee on climate had not met yet - which was one of the criticisms from Ms O'Neill.

But he says other ministers have discussed the issue and the "very first item" on the cabinet agenda this year was the climate change conference.