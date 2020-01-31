EPA Copyright: EPA

Cabinet minister and leading Brexit support Michael Gove says the UK wants to have "as close as possible a relationship with the EU" after we leave.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he reveals the government's plan is to build on the model the bloc has with Canada.

He says: “We want trade to be as frictionless as possible, but the EU is clear - you can only have fully frictionless trade if you accept all their rules, you accept all their laws, you're subordinate to their judges, you're subordinate to their political structures.

"But we voted to be independent."

Mr Gove adds: "We want to have as close as possible a relationship with the EU - and the approach we want to take is built on the relationship that they have with Canada.

"That means we want to have a relationship where there are ultimately no tariffs, no quotas on our trade, but there will be some regulations that will differ in Britain. We will do things in a way which is better for our economy."

He admits this may lead to some "bureaucratic processes there that aren't there now", but the minister adds: "We will do everything possible to minimise the friction in the interest of our country.”