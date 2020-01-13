Peers debate Brexit bill

Once the two new peers have been introduced, other, existing members of the House of Lords take the oath - including Baroness Hale. Baroness Hale who has retired from her role as President of the Supreme Court, came to public prominence in 2019 when the court ruled that the government's prorogation of Parliament had been unlawful. Her choice of a dramatic spider brooch to wear whilst reading the ruling also caught the public's attention - today she has chosen a frog.
Baroness Hale in the House of Lords
Pic: Zac Goldsmith takes the oath
House of Lords welcome new members
The House of Lords is starting proceedings with the introduction of two new members.
Zac Goldsmith, former Tory MP for Richmond Park, becomes Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park. A strong Brexit supporter, he lost his heavily-Remain seat to the Lib Dems at the election.
The other new peer is Baroness Morgan of Cotes, former MP and cabinet minister Nicky Morgan, who stood down at the election.
Both swear an oath of office to take up their new postitions.
Today in Parliament
The Commons convenes at 14:30 GMT for questions to housing ministers, followed by an urgent question on the security situation in Iran.
MPs will spend the rest of the day debating the Queen's Speech - the focus today is on foreign affairs.
In the Lords, peers will spend their day debating the Brexit bill at second reading, when they will look at the general principles of the bill. Remember, it passed the Commons with a majority of 99.
First of all in the Lords, two new peers will be introduced: Baroness Morgan of Cotes and Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park - otherwise known as former Conservative MPs Nicky Morgan and Zac Goldsmith.