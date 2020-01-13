Peers debate Brexit bill

HoL Copyright: HoL Baroness Hale is stepping down from the Supreme Court Image caption: Baroness Hale is stepping down from the Supreme Court

Once the two new peers have been introduced, other, existing members of the House of Lords take the oath - including Baroness Hale.

Baroness Hale who has retired from her role as President of the Supreme Court, came to public prominence in 2019 when the court ruled that the government's prorogation of Parliament had been unlawful.

Her choice of a dramatic spider brooch to wear whilst reading the ruling also caught the public's attention - today she has chosen a frog.