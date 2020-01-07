MPs debating PM's Brexit bill

Jeremy Corbyn now responds for Labour, first asking where the prime minister is and what he is doing instead of being in the Commons. He says Mr Johnson has not answered his letter of concern about the Iran crisis and is "hiding behind his defence secretary".

Mr Corbyn asks whether the government believes the killing of General Soleimani was legal and what evidence it has for the claim the US was acting in self defence.

He says the country which will suffer the most in the aftermath of the killing is Iraq and asks whether the UK will respect Iraqi sovereignty if it asks for all foreign troops to leave its territory.

Finally, he also asks what the government is doing to secure the release of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from an Iranian jail.

Mr Wallace responds that Mr Johnson is "running the country" and he is the right person to answer these questions.

The defence secretary says the government has seen evidence of threats posed by Soleimani and it's main priority now is de-escalation and "keeping people safe".