The NHS needs bold and ambitious measures in the Queen's Speech to tackle the big challenges over social care and funding, a senior health service boss has said.

But NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery also calls for realism after the "fantasy politics" of the election campaign.

Ms Cordery writes on the Independent website: "What has been striking - and welcome - has been the emphasis the Prime Minister continues to place on the NHS."

She adds that latest NHS performance figures "showed that performance in the hospital sector and across the urgent and emergency care pathway reached the lowest point in the 10 years since we have been monitoring the constitutional standards".