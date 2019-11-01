Brexit Houses of Parliament
Latest as political parties prepare for election

  1. Trump criticises Brexit deal - and No 10 hits back

    On Thursday evening, US President Donald Trump criticised the Brexit deal that Boris Johnson has struck with the EU.

    In a phone interview on Nigel Farage’s LBC radio show, Mr Trump said the US "can't make a trade deal with the UK" under Mr Johnson’s deal.

    But Downing Street hit back and said the deal meant "we can strike our own free trade deals around the world, from which every part of the UK will benefit".

    Read our full story here.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage as politicians gear up for another day of campaigning for a general election on 12 December.

    Although the official campaign begins next Wednesday when Parliament is formally shut down, political leaders are already setting out their key campaign messages.

