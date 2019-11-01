Live
Latest as political parties prepare for election
Read our main story: No 10 defends Brexit deal after Trump criticism | Johnson and Corbyn: The odd couple? | A really simple guide to the election | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Trump criticises Brexit deal - and No 10 hits back
On Thursday evening, US President Donald Trump criticised the Brexit deal that Boris Johnson has struck with the EU.
In a phone interview on Nigel Farage’s LBC radio show, Mr Trump said the US "can't make a trade deal with the UK" under Mr Johnson’s deal.
But Downing Street hit back and said the deal meant "we can strike our own free trade deals around the world, from which every part of the UK will benefit".
Although the official campaign begins next Wednesday when Parliament is formally shut down, political leaders are already setting out their key campaign messages.