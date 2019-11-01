Video content Video caption: Donald Trump criticises Boris Johnson's Brexit deal Donald Trump criticises Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

On Thursday evening, US President Donald Trump criticised the Brexit deal that Boris Johnson has struck with the EU.

In a phone interview on Nigel Farage’s LBC radio show, Mr Trump said the US "can't make a trade deal with the UK" under Mr Johnson’s deal.

But Downing Street hit back and said the deal meant "we can strike our own free trade deals around the world, from which every part of the UK will benefit".

