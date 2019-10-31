PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Earlier this week, a parliamentary committee found there was "compelling evidence" that Labour MP Keith Vaz offered to pay for a class A drug and had paid-for sex in August 2016.

Mr Vaz should be suspended for six months, the Commons committee recommended - but he has not yet said whether he will stand in the December election.

Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott says she has known Mr Vaz for "a very long time".

But she adds: "I think he should consider his position. And I think he himself should agree not to be a Labour candidate."

Pressed on the fact the Labour whip has not been withdrawn from him, Ms Abbott replies: "Not yet. But I think that Keith should consider his position."