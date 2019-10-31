Live
Campaigning begins as dozens of MPs stand down
By Marie Jackson, Francesca Gillett and Hamish Mackay
Diane Abbott calls on Keith Vaz to quit
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Earlier this week, a parliamentary committee found there was "compelling evidence" that Labour MP Keith Vaz offered to pay for a class A drug and had paid-for sex in August 2016.
Mr Vaz should be suspended for six months, the Commons committee recommended - but he has not yet said whether he will stand in the December election.
Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott says she has known Mr Vaz for "a very long time".
But she adds: "I think he should consider his position. And I think he himself should agree not to be a Labour candidate."
Pressed on the fact the Labour whip has not been withdrawn from him, Ms Abbott replies: "Not yet. But I think that Keith should consider his position."
Jeremy Corbyn challenges Boris Johnson to TV debate
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson: debate me head-to-head on TV.
Shapps: It's Parliament's fault Brexit not happening today
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
It's Halloween, the day that the UK was meant to be leaving the EU after Boris Johnson pledged he'd deliver it by the deadline "do or die".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says "it is quite clearly Parliament that has failed to deliver it".
He says Mr Johnson "did absolutely everything in his power to get Parliament to come to its senses".
"The clear thing is that Parliament is not going to let it happen and we have to have this election which nobody particularly wanted.
"Unless you want us to start breaking the law that Parliament sets, there is nothing you can do when Parliament is so dithering and delaying."
Morgan: An MP's role has changed
In a surprise announcement last night, Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said she would not be standing in December’s general election.
She tells BBC Radio Leicester this morning that she's not standing down "for any reasons of disagreement with the prime minister or the direction of the government at all".
It’s very much a family and personal decision," she says.
But she adds that the abuse faced by MPs "obviously contributed" to her decision - although was not the "tipping point".
"It was much more about the lifestyle overall and being away from home and being part of an institution which I think has really, really struggled over the past couple of years."
She adds: "I think the role of being an MP has changed.
"I think the abuse, because of the platforms, because of how strongly people feel about the current political situation, that has changed enormously in the almost 10 years since I started."
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage as politicians gear up for a general election on 12 December.
Five weeks of official election campaigning are expected to get under way once Parliament is formally shut down next Wednesday.
But political leaders are already setting out their key campaign messages.
Read our main story here.