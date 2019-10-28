MPs to vote on December 12 election

We're expecting a debate on the PM's election call to get under way around 17.30 GMT, with the vote taking place sometime after 19.00 GMT.
Business in the Commons has just begun, however, with questions to Home Secretary Priti Patel.
After this there will be ministerial statements on the Essex lorry deaths, and government plans to improve broadband coverage in rural areas.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as MPs prepare to
vote on proposals by Boris Johnson for an early general election on 12
December.
Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, the motion to hold an
early election requires two-thirds of MPs to support it, meaning how Labour
decides to vote will be crucial.
The Lib Dems and the SNP have also put forward an alternative plan to pass legislation to get an election on 9 December, with the government saying they will table a similar bill if their plan is voted down.
It comes as EU leaders have agreed in principle to extend Brexit until 31 January 2020 - meaning the UK will not leave as planned on Thursday.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
John Mann joins House of Lords
Labour MP John Mann is leaving the House of Commons after 18 years to become a member of the House of Lords.
In July, he was appointed to head a government inquiry on tackling anti-Semitism by outgoing PM Theresa May.
Mr Mann chaired a cross-party parliamentary group on anti-Semitism and has been a frequent critic of Mr Corbyn's handling of the issue.
His departure could trigger a by-election in his Nottinghamshire constituency of Bassetlaw.
Read more
Soubry hits back at Lib Dems and SNP over election plan
Independent Group for Change leader Anna Soubry has criticised the Lib Dems and SNP for putting forward their own plans for an early election on 9 December.
In a message to party supporters, the ex-Conservative MP has accused them of having "turned their back" on the People’s Vote campaign for a further Brexit referendum.
An early election, she says, will "resolve nothing," adding that another EU referendum is the "only way out of the Brexit crisis".
"I am sorry to say that old style, selfish, tribal party politics is at play," she adds.
The Independent Group for Change is made up five of former Conservative and Labour MPs.
Labour MP Keith Vaz faces six-month suspension
The Commons standards watchdog says the MP "disregarded" the law by procuring cocaine for male prostitutes.Read more
Warning over adverts and donations during snap election
Peter Saull
Political Reporter, BBC News
The Electoral Reform Society (ERS) is warning that a snap election risks being undermined by “dark ads and dodgy donations” unless emergency legislation is passed.
The organisation says there are a “litany of loopholes” that put the chances of a free and fair election at risk.
The ERS is calling for action on donations, online advertising and voter registration.
Its chief executive, Darren Hughes, wants politicians to make “simple changes” to update “our analogue-age election rules.”
EU agrees Brexit extension to 31 January
The UK will not now leave the EU on Thursday, as MPs prepare to vote on a December election.Read more
Brexit dance goes on as EU approves new extension
By Katya Adler
Europe editor
The BBC's Katya Adler looks at how the EU reached its decision to grant the UK a Brexit extension.Read more
Government likely to table election bill
BBC political editor tweets...
Do voters want a referendum or an election?
By Sir John Curtice
Professor of politics at Strathclyde University
MPs are deciding whether the UK should have a third election in just four years.Read more
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
We're expecting a debate on the PM's election call to get under way around 17.30 GMT, with the vote taking place sometime after 19.00 GMT.
Business in the Commons has just begun, however, with questions to Home Secretary Priti Patel.
After this there will be ministerial statements on the Essex lorry deaths, and government plans to improve broadband coverage in rural areas.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as MPs prepare to vote on proposals by Boris Johnson for an early general election on 12 December.
Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, the motion to hold an early election requires two-thirds of MPs to support it, meaning how Labour decides to vote will be crucial.
The Lib Dems and the SNP have also put forward an alternative plan to pass legislation to get an election on 9 December, with the government saying they will table a similar bill if their plan is voted down.
It comes as EU leaders have agreed in principle to extend Brexit until 31 January 2020 - meaning the UK will not leave as planned on Thursday.