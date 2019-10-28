MPs to vote on December 12 election

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Labour MP John Mann is leaving the House of Commons after 18 years to become a member of the House of Lords.

In July, he was appointed to head a government inquiry on tackling anti-Semitism by outgoing PM Theresa May.

Mr Mann chaired a cross-party parliamentary group on anti-Semitism and has been a frequent critic of Mr Corbyn's handling of the issue.

His departure could trigger a by-election in his Nottinghamshire constituency of Bassetlaw.

