House of Commons
Live

Latest from the Commons

Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Thursday in the Commons

    House of Commons

    Parliament

    Good morning from Westminster.

    Today is the final day of debate on the government's legislative agenda, as outlined in the Queen's Speech earlier this month. It will be put to a vote later, with the result after 17.00 BST.

    The day in the Commons has just begun, however, with questions to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and his team of ministers.

    This will be followed by an urgent question from Labour’s Tony Lloyd on customs checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain after Brexit.

    The government will also unveil the business for the House of Commons in the week ahead.

Back to top