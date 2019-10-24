Latest from the Commons

Good morning from Westminster.

Today is the final day of debate on the government's legislative agenda, as outlined in the Queen's Speech earlier this month. It will be put to a vote later, with the result after 17.00 BST.

The day in the Commons has just begun, however, with questions to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and his team of ministers.

This will be followed by an urgent question from Labour’s Tony Lloyd on customs checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain after Brexit.

The government will also unveil the business for the House of Commons in the week ahead.