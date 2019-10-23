Latest on Brexit and PMQs

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Northern Ireland secretary suggests the government's top priority, after Tuesday night's Commons votes, may not be securing an early general election.

Speaking to the Northern Ireland select committee, Julian Smith said: “Last night was the beginning of the end of this chapter."

"What I want to do is listen to Northern Irish MPs, get a programme motion that is to the satisfaction of a majority of people in this house and resolve this situation," he adds.

"That is where I feel our responsibility lies and we can work together to address many of these issues and ensure this bill is completed. I think the prime minister had a big success last night and I hope we can build on that in the coming days and weeks.”