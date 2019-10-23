House of Commons
Latest on Brexit and PMQs

By Kate Whannel, Brian Wheeler and Alice Evans

  1. NI secretary hopes to get new 'programme motion'

    Julian Smith
    The Northern Ireland secretary suggests the government's top priority, after Tuesday night's Commons votes, may not be securing an early general election.

    Speaking to the Northern Ireland select committee, Julian Smith said: “Last night was the beginning of the end of this chapter."

    "What I want to do is listen to Northern Irish MPs, get a programme motion that is to the satisfaction of a majority of people in this house and resolve this situation," he adds.

    "That is where I feel our responsibility lies and we can work together to address many of these issues and ensure this bill is completed. I think the prime minister had a big success last night and I hope we can build on that in the coming days and weeks.”

  2. Wales and Scotland unite against PM

    Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon
    The first ministers of Wales and Scotland are joining forces to oppose Boris Johnson's Brexit bill.

    Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon are due to hold a joint press conference at Westminster after accusing the UK government of trying to rush through the EU Withdrawal Agreement without "detailed scrutiny".

    Read our full news stories:

  3. Here is what's coming up today

    • At 10:45 BST, the first ministers of Scotland and Wales - Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford - will hold a joint press conference in Westminster calling for the devolved nations to be given a greater say in the Brexit process
    • At noon, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will face each other at Prime Ministers Questions
    • And politicians wait to see if the EU responds to the UK's request for an extension to Brexit

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of the latest Brexit developments.

    Here is what happened yesterday:

    • MPs voted for the prime minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill at second reading by a majority of 30
    • However, the PM paused his bill after MPs rejected his plan to get it through the Commons in three days, in a second vote
    • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party was prepared to work with the government to agree "a reasonable timetable" to enable the Commons to debate and scrutinise the Brexit legislation properly
    • EU Council President Donald Tusk said he would recommend European leaders backed an extension to the 31 October Brexit deadline, though he did not say what length it should be
    • No 10 suggested the PM would push for an election if the EU agrees to delay Brexit until January
