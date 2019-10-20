"It'll get through next week I think," says Tory MP David Davis, of Boris Johnson's deal which is expected to be put to a Commons vote.

"I think it will," although he adds "there may be attempts to tack delays onto it", or "attempts to tie his hands on the next stage".

Asked whether any Conservative Eurosceptics who vote against the deal should have the whip removed, Mr Davis says: "I'm not a great believer in withdrawing the whips."