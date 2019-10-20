Live
Reaction after PM requests Brexit extension
Read our main story: PM sends letter seeking further delay | What is in the new Brexit deal? | Brexit: What happens now?
By George Bowden and Francesca Gillett
Letwin: I had 'friendly' conversations with PM
Sir Oliver says the PM is a "perfectly charming man" and that his conversations with Mr Johnson and Downing Street in the run up to Saturday were friendly, despite their disagreement.
Letwin: EU will 'probably' grant extension to avoid no deal
Sir Oliver says that now the letter requesting a delay has been sent by the PM his instinct is that "very probably" the EU will grant an extension to ward off a no-deal.
Letwin: PM's deal 'not perfect' but I'll vote for it
Sir Oliver says he has been seeking compromise for 18 months and that he will vote for the PM's new deal.
"It is not perfect, but it will do," he says.
Davis: Deal will get through next week
Sky News
"It'll get through next week I think," says Tory MP David Davis, of Boris Johnson's deal which is expected to be put to a Commons vote.
"I think it will," although he adds "there may be attempts to tack delays onto it", or "attempts to tie his hands on the next stage".
Asked whether any Conservative Eurosceptics who vote against the deal should have the whip removed, Mr Davis says: "I'm not a great believer in withdrawing the whips."
Letwin: No charge for legal advice
Sir Oliver says that lawyers sitting in the House of Lords who provided "professional" advice on his amendment did not charge for their time.
Letwin: No new amendments from me
Sir Oliver says he has no new plans to cause problems for the government.
"I am behind the government now," he says. "There will be no new Oliver Letwin amendments next week."
Parliament 'can't make you change your mind'
Sky News
Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis tells Sky's Sophy Ridge that Boris Johnson "had no choice" to send the letter, as "that was the law".
But he adds: "Parliament can instruct you to do something, they can't instruct you to change your mind."
Letwin: I'll support PM's deal
Sir Oliver Letwin, author of that controversial amendment to the PM's deal, tells the BBC's Andrew Marr that he nonetheless will support the deal through its second reading.
Sir Oliver says he tabled the amendment to avoid a no-deal Brexit. "We need the safeguard, the insurance policy that if we do not get it passed by 31 October we do not crash out without a deal," he says.
McDonnell: We'll win a general election
Mr McDonnell says the public faces a fundamental choice between Labour and a Boris Johnson government that "undermines" workers', consumers' and environmental rights.
"This is about the future of our economy," he says.
On a future poll, the shadow chancellor says Labour "will win that election".
Watch: Farage on PM's 'rotten deal'
Watch: McDonnell says PM is 'spoilt brat'
Rudd: I'll support 'less good' deal
Sky News
Ms Rudd says it is "not unreasonable" to allow MPs to look at the detailed legislation on the PM's new deal.
She adds that Mr Johnson's deal is "not as good" as Theresa May's previous agreement.
Rudd: I've told PM I'll back his deal
Sky News
Former Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd says she backed the Letwin amendment not for a delay, but for an "insurance policy" against a no-deal Brexit.
The MP says she supports the PM's deal and that she has told him she will back his deal next week.
"I want to support it and I will," she says. "This deal from the prime minister is good enough for me."
Farage does not rule out Brexit Party pact with Tories
Sky News
Mr Farage does not rule out an electoral pact with the Conservatives, saying if the PM argued for a harder Brexit it could happen.
"I just hope we get the chance to have a general election," he says, adding that the Brexit Party is a new party and so it is difficult to know what success in an election looks like for it.
He says he has not decided which constituency he might stand in.
Farage: PM's deal 'is not Brexit'
Sky News
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says Boris Johnson's new deal "is not Brexit".
He says the agreement would tie Britain too closely to the EU in future.
"This is a rotten deal," he says, adding that the temptation to vote for it comes from Brexit fatigue.
Farage: Saturday was 'absolute flop'
Sky News
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tells Sky's Sophy Ridge that the so-called "super Saturday... turned out to be an absolute flop".
He says the public are "upset" with politicians over Brexit and will want "real political reform".
McDonnell: PM could be in contempt of Parliament
Sky News
Labour's John McDonnell suggests Boris Johnson "may well be in contempt of Parliament or the courts themselves because he's clearly trying to undermine the first letter and not signing the letter".
He adds sending two letters "flies in the face of what both Parliament and the courts have decided".
In September, MPs passed the Benn Act - a law designed to stop Mr Johnson pushing through a no-deal Brexit on 31 October - which forces him to ask for a delay unless he passed a deal or got MPs to approve a no-deal by yesterday, 19 October.
McDonnell: There is no 'power struggle'
Sky News
Sky's Sophy Ridge says there have been reports of a "power struggle" within Labour.
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says the reports of a split between him and Jeremy Corbyn are "farcical" adding: "We back each other up".
McDonnell: Another vote would be 'pointless'
Sky News
John McDonnell says Labour understands the frustration of the public and he says bringing a further so-called meaningful vote would be "pointless".
"The devil is in the detail," he says, arguing that the government needs to bring forward full legislation regarding the new deal.
And he repeats Labour's call on the PM to put the new Brexit deal to the public in a new referendum.
He says: "If Boris Johnson is confident about this deal, put it to the people."
How can Article 50 be extended?
As the PM asks the EU for a fresh delay to Brexit, how would a further extension actually work?
The BBC’s Rachel Schraer looks at how Article 50 – the protocol for Britain’s exit from the EU – can be extended here.