Live
Parliament to sit for Brexit deal vote
Read our main story: MPs set for knife-edge vote | What is in the new Brexit deal? | What to expect from Saturday sitting | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Read our main story: MPs set for knife-edge vote | What is in the new Brexit deal? | What to expect from Saturday sitting | Follow us on Twitter: @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Collins: Letwin amendment 'too clever by half'
Conservative MP tweets...
What could be the result of Letwin's amendment?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The government's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay refuses to rule out pulling today's vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal if the Letwin amendment is passed.
"We're focused on winning the vote and not having the Letwin amendment," he says.
"We'll address that if that vote passes."
According to BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith, presumably if the government pulls today's vote then "no-deal is very much back on the table... unless courts force the PM to delay".
Abbott: 'No Labour MP could be fooled by Boris'
Labour has vowed to reject Boris Johnson in the vote this afternoon - but at least nine Labour MPs are expected to rebel.
Shadow foreign secretary Diane Abbott tweets this morning that "no Labour MP could be fooled by Boris surely".
How are the numbers looking?
BBC political editor tweets...
She adds: "From all of the things this Number 10 has done so far, I wouldn't rule out them doing something unconventional in response - not sure government can actually pull the vote at this stage, or would even want to, although that wouldn't be the only option."
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street
Next stop, the House of Commons where he will speak to MPs at 9:30 BST about his deal.
After that, MPs will debate it before votes this afterrnoon.
ERG backs Boris Johnson's deal
Steve Baker, who is chairman of the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteers, tells a meeting of the group they should vote for Boris Johnson's deal today.
“The advice of the ERG officers is that you vote for the agreement," Mr Baker says.
This is a positive for Mr Johnson, who has been pushing for Conservative Brexiteers' support.
Lucas: Vote will be close
Green Party MP tweets...
Hammond: I'm 'absolutely open' to voting for new deal
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Philip Hammond, the former chancellor who served under Theresa May, says he will vote for the Letwin amendment today.
The Letwin amendment (more on what that is here) will provisionally approve Boris Johnson's deal but also force him to ask for a delay to rule out a no-deal Brexit.
"The Letwin amendment gives us an insurance policy that prevents us having to look at this bill against the constant threat of the government to pull the plug and crash us out on the 31 October," he says.
Mr Hammond says his fear is that "people who might vote for Boris Johnson's motion today may then withhold their support later on during the pass of this bill and cause it to crash" - leading to a no-deal Brexit.
Mr Hammond - who served under Theresa May and backed her Brexit deal also says he is open to voting for Mr Johnson's deal outright - but would be seeking reassurances from the despatch box today.
"I'm absolutely open to supporting the government's deal, providing the government gives me the reassurances that I'm seeking about the level of ambition in the future partnership and the way that that process will be managed," he says.
Tory rebel: No 10 called me this morning
BBC Breakfast
Former Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach says she was contacted on Saturday morning by Downing Street ahead of the vote later.
She tells BBC Breakfast: “I can say that No 10 reached out to me for the first time this morning... so I would not say there has been a huge amount of pressure."
She adds: “They asked… if it was a straight forward choice, how would I vote? And I have explained the situation. I’ll be listening to the debate. My mind isn’t closed.”
The Eddisbury MP was tight-lipped about who from Downing Street called her.
“I’m not going to tell you that… it wasn’t the prime minister," she says.
Getting the day off to a good start?
Conservative MP tweets...
Vote 'could be as close as a tie'
BBC Breakfast
Ardent Brexiteer Peter Bone – who says he went to Downing Street twice on Friday for talks over the deal – has suggested he might vote for the deal today.
Mr Bone previously voted against Theresa May's deal three times.
“The crucial point for me was does the transition end on the 31December 2020 or does it extend for another one or two years," Mr Bone says.
“Now if it extends one or two years I couldn’t support the deal and would vote against it.
"The prime minister was very clear to me last night that we will come out on 31 December 2020 and he will push very hard to get a comprehensive free trade agreement by then."
He says there are a "number of Conservative MPs who never voted for Mrs May’s deal like myself who have concerns about specific points" - but adds that he does not know how many will back the deal.
Asked if he had a hunch on how close the vote could be, Mr Bone says: “If I said it was a tie, it could be as close as that."
Blair: Deal would not pass without Brexit fatigue
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Former prime minister Tony Blair has said the "only reason" the government is attempting to pass its new deal is because people are tiring of Brexit.
The former Labour leader told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If this deal had been put before the British Parliament a year ago, or two years ago, there is absolutely no way it would pass.
"The only reason the government can try and get it passed now is frankly... people are completely fed up with Brexit. They want it over. They want it done with."
Brexit Secretary: No economic analysis as 'we've only had two days'
BBC Breakfast
The government's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has said he disagrees with the Bank of England governor's suggestion that Boris Johnson's deal isn't as good for the economy as Theresa May's deal.
"What this deal does is enable us… to unlock deals around the world," he told BBC Breakfast.
He added: "What this deal does is address the central concern that Parliament has which was the backstop."
Challenged on why the government has not released any analysis of the impact of Mr Johnson's new deal, Mr Barclay replies: "The deal was only reached on Thursday.
“We’ve only had two days"
And asked whether the government could rule out the possibility of the transition period going beyond December 2020, Mr Barclay said: "We have no intention of going beyond December 2020."
What to expect in the Commons today...
Commons tweets...
What is the Letwin amendment?
Former Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin has put down an amendment to the government's motion today.
The amendment would withhold approval of the deal, until the legislation to enact it was passed - a move that would automatically trigger the "Benn Act" - which would force the prime minister to request a further postponement of Brexit until 31 January.
Sir Oliver's amendment could be voted for by MPs who want a deal, but don't trust this one, and don't trust the government, our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy says.
It rests on the idea that were Parliament to approve the deal for the purposes of the Benn Act now, there might then be a danger that the subsequent legislation to enact it might be, somehow, derailed, resulting in a no-deal exit on 31 October.
Read more from Mark D'Arcy here.
DUP 'will look closely at Letwin amendment'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Northern Ireland's DUP has said it will not be backing Boris Johnson's deal today - a blow for the prime minister whose government does not have a working majority.
Nigel Dodds, the leader of the DUP at Westminster, said the party's position had not changed.
"Yes, we’ll be voting against. We’ll not be supporting the government," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"Because it isn’t Brexit for the whole of the United Kingdom… some of the advantages won’t apply to Northern Ireland."
But asked whether the party would consider voting for the Oliver Letwin amendment - which would withhold backing the deal until and unless the necessary legislation is passed to implement the agreement - Mr Dodds said: "We’re going to look at it very closely and examine it."
The party has not made any final decision on it and will meet later, he added.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of what promises to be a historic day.
Parliament is sitting on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years, so that MPs can debate and vote on the Brexit deal Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU.
From 09.30 BST, the prime minister will begin his statement to the House of Commons, laying out the deal. After he's finished - and MPs have asked him questions - there will be a debate and then votes.
The PM has been trying to convince MPs to support the agreement, but his former DUP allies and opposition parties plan to vote against it.
It is expected to be a knife-edge vote in the Commons.