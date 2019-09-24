One of those bringing the legal challenge against the government, campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller, has arrived at the court.
‘An incredible constitutional judgement'
BBC News Channel
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Supreme Court judges are today being asked to make a
historic decision on where the balance of power in the UK constitution lies, a legal
expert tells the BBC.
Dr Joelle Grogan, senior lecturer in law at Middlesex
University London, says the judges will have to determine the balance of power
between Parliament, the Government, the courts and even the monarchy.
“The Supreme Court is
going to be making a judgement on all powers, on all fundamental constitutional
organs,” she says.
“It’s going to be making a judgement not only on its own
role, in terms of deciding the limits of power and of government power, but it’s
also going to be making a statement on the place of Parliament and the place of
government - and even the place of the Queen, as this does involve advice to
the Queen.”
She says it will be “an incredible, incredible judgement in
constitutional terms on that principle of the balance of powers, the separation
of powers in the UK constitution”.
Picture: Rainy start
What if the court rules PM acted unlawfully?
If the Supreme Court decides Boris Johnson acted unlawfully,
things could get complicated.
According to a government document on possible events:
The court might rule this suspension unlawful,
but their reasons might leave open the possibility of proroguing Parliament for
the same time period in a different, lawful way;
The judges could decide that the only lawful
option is for the prime minister to recall Parliament before 14 October.
Lawyers for Mr Johnson said he would comply, but it would require
"extensive arrangements" to draw up a new Queen's Speech and get
ready for the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament;
The judges could declare the suspension
unlawful, meaning Parliament would remain in session as if it had never
stopped. The government said it might still be able to consider suspending it
again.
Hunt: Of course prime ministers take political decisions
BBC Radio 4
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today programme prime ministers take decision with politics in mind.
He said: “No-one should be particularly surprised if prime ministers take decisions
with political considerations in mind.
“I think prime ministers take every decision with political
considerations in mind and in the end the substantive issue here is would
Parliament have time to pass a law taking no-deal off the table?
“And they did have time to do that, so I think we will see
what the judgement is.”
What happened at the Supreme Court?
Analysis: What could the court do?
Clive Coleman
BBC legal correspondent
The Supreme Court has to resolve two dramatically
contradictory rulings.
First off, it will have to decide if
prorogation is a matter for the courts and whether there are meaningful legal
standards against which it can be judged.
If it decides that it is not a matter for the courts, Boris
Johnson wins and some will see that as a victory for common sense, some will
see it as a failure of the courts in their constitutional duty to act as a
check on the abuse of executive power.
If the Supreme Court decides that it is a matter for them,
then it could rule that Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen was lawful, meaning
Boris Johnson wins and generating the same reaction.
Or it could rule that his advice to the Queen was unlawful,
either because of his improper motivation to stymie or frustrate Parliament –
that is what the Scottish court found – or perhaps more likely that the effect
was that legislation was lost and Parliamentary scrutiny was improperly denied.
The effect of that would be that Boris Johnson loses – both are
bad for him but a ruling that he misled the Queen through an improper motive
would be especially bad and there would be calls for his resignation in that
scenario.
The court could also put more pressure on the government by
ruling that the order to prorogue Parliament is quashed – meaning MPs could in
effect just walk back into Parliament. But the court cannot say Parliament must
reconvene or when it can reconvene.
Johnson: Government respects the law
Speaking in New York, Boris Johnson said his government "fully respects the law".
"I am going to wait and see what the judgement is but I want
to stress that this is a government that fully respects the law and fully
respects the judiciary," he said.
"But we also think that it is sensible for parliament to
have its say, absolutely, and that is why there is ample time before the end of
October for them to do just that."
What has the PM said?
Boris Johnson will be in New York when the judgement is
announced. But what has he said so far?
In his latest statement, the prime minister refused to
rule out suspending Parliament for a second time, should he lose.
Parliament is currently due to return on 14 October, with
the UK scheduled to leave the EU on 31 October.
Plenty of time, the PM says, for MPs to consider Brexit
before it happens. Critics say the prorogation is unusually long at a critical
time for the country.
Is this case about Brexit?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The battle in the Supreme Court over the shutdown of
Parliament is a historic test of the powers of the prime minister, MPs and the
courts.
Despite crowds of people on both sides of the Brexit debate
protesting outside, the court was keen to emphasise that the case is not
actually about Britain leaving the EU.
Instead, Lady Hale, president of the Supreme Court, said it
is "solely concerned" with whether it was lawful for Boris Johnson to
suspend Parliament through a process called prorogation.
Live Reporting
By Joseph Lee, George Bowden and Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Gina Miller arrives
One of those bringing the legal challenge against the government, campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller, has arrived at the court.
‘An incredible constitutional judgement'
BBC News Channel
The Supreme Court judges are today being asked to make a historic decision on where the balance of power in the UK constitution lies, a legal expert tells the BBC.
Dr Joelle Grogan, senior lecturer in law at Middlesex University London, says the judges will have to determine the balance of power between Parliament, the Government, the courts and even the monarchy.
“The Supreme Court is going to be making a judgement on all powers, on all fundamental constitutional organs,” she says.
“It’s going to be making a judgement not only on its own role, in terms of deciding the limits of power and of government power, but it’s also going to be making a statement on the place of Parliament and the place of government - and even the place of the Queen, as this does involve advice to the Queen.”
She says it will be “an incredible, incredible judgement in constitutional terms on that principle of the balance of powers, the separation of powers in the UK constitution”.
Picture: Rainy start
What if the court rules PM acted unlawfully?
If the Supreme Court decides Boris Johnson acted unlawfully, things could get complicated.
According to a government document on possible events:
Hunt: Of course prime ministers take political decisions
BBC Radio 4
Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today programme prime ministers take decision with politics in mind.
He said: “No-one should be particularly surprised if prime ministers take decisions with political considerations in mind.
“I think prime ministers take every decision with political considerations in mind and in the end the substantive issue here is would Parliament have time to pass a law taking no-deal off the table?
“And they did have time to do that, so I think we will see what the judgement is.”
What happened at the Supreme Court?
Analysis: What could the court do?
Clive Coleman
BBC legal correspondent
The Supreme Court has to resolve two dramatically contradictory rulings.
First off, it will have to decide if prorogation is a matter for the courts and whether there are meaningful legal standards against which it can be judged.
If it decides that it is not a matter for the courts, Boris Johnson wins and some will see that as a victory for common sense, some will see it as a failure of the courts in their constitutional duty to act as a check on the abuse of executive power.
If the Supreme Court decides that it is a matter for them, then it could rule that Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen was lawful, meaning Boris Johnson wins and generating the same reaction.
Or it could rule that his advice to the Queen was unlawful, either because of his improper motivation to stymie or frustrate Parliament – that is what the Scottish court found – or perhaps more likely that the effect was that legislation was lost and Parliamentary scrutiny was improperly denied.
The effect of that would be that Boris Johnson loses – both are bad for him but a ruling that he misled the Queen through an improper motive would be especially bad and there would be calls for his resignation in that scenario.
The court could also put more pressure on the government by ruling that the order to prorogue Parliament is quashed – meaning MPs could in effect just walk back into Parliament. But the court cannot say Parliament must reconvene or when it can reconvene.
Johnson: Government respects the law
Speaking in New York, Boris Johnson said his government "fully respects the law".
"I am going to wait and see what the judgement is but I want to stress that this is a government that fully respects the law and fully respects the judiciary," he said.
"But we also think that it is sensible for parliament to have its say, absolutely, and that is why there is ample time before the end of October for them to do just that."
What has the PM said?
Boris Johnson will be in New York when the judgement is announced. But what has he said so far?
In his latest statement, the prime minister refused to rule out suspending Parliament for a second time, should he lose.
Parliament is currently due to return on 14 October, with the UK scheduled to leave the EU on 31 October.
Plenty of time, the PM says, for MPs to consider Brexit before it happens. Critics say the prorogation is unusually long at a critical time for the country.
Is this case about Brexit?
The battle in the Supreme Court over the shutdown of Parliament is a historic test of the powers of the prime minister, MPs and the courts.
Despite crowds of people on both sides of the Brexit debate protesting outside, the court was keen to emphasise that the case is not actually about Britain leaving the EU.
Instead, Lady Hale, president of the Supreme Court, said it is "solely concerned" with whether it was lawful for Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament through a process called prorogation.
Read more here.
Watch: Inside the Supreme Court
When is the judgement?
The judgement is due at 10:30 BST.
Supreme Court President Lady Hale, the court’s most senior judge, will lead proceedings.
What's being decided?
The Supreme Court will decide whether Boris Johnson’s proroguing (or suspending) of Parliament can be considered by the courts.
If it decides it is not able to consider the matter, the case falls and the suspension stands. If it decides it can be considered, the court is expected to judge whether the suspension was lawful.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s historic Supreme Court ruling on whether Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was lawful.
It looks set to be a busy day, but we will be keeping you up-to-date and informed on all the developments.