The Supreme Court judges are today being asked to make a historic decision on where the balance of power in the UK constitution lies, a legal expert tells the BBC.

Dr Joelle Grogan, senior lecturer in law at Middlesex University London, says the judges will have to determine the balance of power between Parliament, the Government, the courts and even the monarchy.

“The Supreme Court is going to be making a judgement on all powers, on all fundamental constitutional organs,” she says.

“It’s going to be making a judgement not only on its own role, in terms of deciding the limits of power and of government power, but it’s also going to be making a statement on the place of Parliament and the place of government - and even the place of the Queen, as this does involve advice to the Queen.”

She says it will be “an incredible, incredible judgement in constitutional terms on that principle of the balance of powers, the separation of powers in the UK constitution”.