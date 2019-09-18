UK Supreme Court Copyright: UK Supreme Court Lady Hale, president of the Supreme Court Image caption: Lady Hale, president of the Supreme Court

The question for the Supreme Court is twofold.

First, do judges have the power to intervene in how a PM prorogues Parliament?

And, if they do, was Edinburgh's court right to conclude Mr Johnson had acted unlawfully in closing it for such a long period?

On a simple level, the justices have to decide whether or not the PM acted lawfully. If Mr Johnson loses, the question then would be what kind of action the court orders.

If the judges rule prorogation was legal, Parliament will remain shut until 14 October - unless the government advises the Queen to recall MPs at an earlier date.

Ms Miller's lawyers are, however, asking the justices for a repeat of the declaration from Edinburgh's Court of Session that the PM's actions were "null and void and of no legal effect".

If her side wins, it's still unclear how and when Parliament would resume.