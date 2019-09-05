Alamy Copyright: Alamy

“I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election” – Boris Johnson told the public he would rather not go to the polls before Brexit – but that he might have to if MPs rebelled against him

“An apple to Snow White from the wicked queen” – Jeremy Corbyn’s description of Boris Johnson’s offer of a snap election

“Sit up man!” – Jacob Rees-Mogg was chastised for reclining across seats in the Commons

“Fight of a lifetime” – what Philip Hammond said his reaction would be if Downing Street tried to stop him from standing as a Tory at the next election

"You're asking me about a pig in a poke!" – this particular gem came from Michael Gove at the weekend, when questioned about his plans for a no-deal Brexit. The 16th Century phrasecan be explained here