Eyes on Lords for no-deal progress
By Alice Evans and Claire Heald
Key quotes from the week so far
“I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election” – Boris Johnson told the public he would rather not go to the polls before Brexit – but that he might have to if MPs rebelled against him
“An apple to Snow White from the wicked queen” – Jeremy Corbyn’s description of Boris Johnson’s offer of a snap election
“Sit up man!” – Jacob Rees-Mogg was chastised for reclining across seats in the Commons
“Fight of a lifetime” – what Philip Hammond said his reaction would be if Downing Street tried to stop him from standing as a Tory at the next election
"You're asking me about a pig in a poke!" – this particular gem came from Michael Gove at the weekend, when questioned about his plans for a no-deal Brexit. The 16th Century phrasecan be explained here
Politics FOMO: Recap of the week so far
It's a complex week - but we've broken down the major happenings day by day.
On Wednesday, MPs debated and then passed the Brexit delay bill in the Commons.
As soon as the defeat was announced, Boris Johnson tabled a motion for a snap early general election on 15 October - but he failed to get the backing of enough MPs.
Following a debate into the early hours of Thursday morning, the House of Lords made progress for the next stage of the bill to be passed.
If you missed the action earlier in the week, here are our recap stories from Monday and Tuesday.
Green: Ousting moderates 'monstrous'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Someone within the Conservative Party has purposefully tried to oust moderate members, Tory MP Damian Green tells Radio 4's Today programme.
"I'm afraid it does look as though somebody has decided that the moderate, progressive wing of the Conservative party is not wanted on (this) voyage," he says.
He criticises the way one rebellion against the government led to colleagues being ruled out of standing for the party at the next election.
"This is by any standards monstrously unfair," he adds.
Recap: Late night for the Lords
In case you missed it, there was a lot of drama in the House of Lords last night.
Following the passage of the bill to stop a no-deal Brexit through the House of Commons, the proposed legislation was then debated in the Lords.
In preparation for the long evening, Lib Dem Lord Newby turned up with a duvet and a shaving kit.
The peers sat until 01:30 BST, holding a series of amendment votes that appeared to support predictions a marathon filibuster session - designed to derail the bill - was under way.
But then Lord Ashton of Hyde announced that all stages of the bill would be completed in the Lords by 17:00 BST on Friday.
He added that the Commons chief whip had also given a commitment that MPs will consider any Lords amendments on Monday and that the government intends that the "bill will be ready" to be presented for royal assent.
Good morning!
We're here to give you all the latest updates and developments in what's been a momentous week for Brexit so far.
As you enjoy your morning cuppa, here are a few of the things on Thursday’s agenda:
9:30 BST – Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will take questions on the UK’s departure from the EU in the House of Commons
10:00 – a hearing in Scotland’s highest civil court to decide whether to grant an application for an appeal of the decision that Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament was lawful
10:30 – Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will deliver his first business statement in the Commons
12:00 – Michael Gove to attend Brexit Select Committee meeting in Westminster