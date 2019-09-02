Brexit: Johnson says MPs must not back 'pointless' delay

Director of the research group Deltapoll Joe Twyman says much of the polling points to a win for the Conservatives should an election be called this week. "But these are not normal times. "Those calculations don't take into account the huge division through this country along the lines of Remain and Leave. "They also don't take into account the impact the Brexit Party could have in key consistencies - potentially damaging the Conservative vote." He says that the campaign itself could play a part and he references the to the way a Conservative lead in the polls shrank during Theresa May's 2017 campaign.
'Hot air' from Johnson - Watson
Who would win a general election?
Watch: Johnson warns against 'another pointless delay'
'Was that it?'
'A last-minute plea to his own MPs'
BBC chief political correspondent Vicki Young says Boris Johnson was making a "last-minute plea to his own MPs".
She says he was asking them: "Do you want to go into the voting lobbies with Jeremy Corbyn and undermine the UK’s negotiating position?"
Mr Johnson argues that the only way the UK will achieve an acceptable deal or get any kind of concession is "if the EU thinks the UK is serious about no deal".
"If MPs tomorrow or the next day make him (Mr Johnson) go and ask for another delay, he thinks that leverage is taken away from him," she says.
Ms Young says that he made it clear he would not be willing to ask for an extension, and says that if he did, he would be "politically finished".
That means if MPs do vote for the extension bill, the suggestion is that he would ask for a motion calling a general election to be put down later this week.
PM will 'call a rapid election if he has to'
PM: Let's get Brexit done
The prime minister concludes his statement by saying he has "a massive agenda" for the UK.
"Let's come together and get it done - and let's get Brexit done by 31 October," he says.
PM: I don't want an election
The PM says he believes he can get a deal from the EU "that Parliament will be able to scrutinise".
"In the meantime let's let our negotiators get on with their work without that Sword of Damocles. And without an election," he says.
"I don't want an election, you don't want an election," he tells the cameras.
Protestors chant 'stop the coup' as PM speaks
PM: 'I will not ask Brussels for a delay'
Mr Johnson continues: "I say, to show our friends in Brussels that we are untied in our purpose, MPs should vote with the government against Corbyn's pointless delay.
"I want everyone to know there are no circumstances under which I would ask Brussels for a delay."
MPs could 'chop the legs from under the UK position'
As the prime minister speaks, he is met by chants from outside the gates of Downing Street.
He says: "One thing holding us back in Brussels with these talks is that MPs may find some way to vote with Jeremy Corbyn for yet another pointless delay.
"I hope that they won't.
"But if they do they would chop the legs from under the UK position."
Election expected October 14 if government defeated
PM: We are making progress on Brexit
He goes on to say his government is making progress on Brexit.
He says the chances of a deal are rising because the EU can "see we want a deal."
Boris Johnson begins statement
Boris Johnson begins: "Five weeks ago I said this government would not hang around.
"We wouldn't wait until Brexit day to deliver on the priorities of the British people.
"I am proud to say on Wednesday Chancellor Sajid Javid will set out the biggest spending round in a decade."
Bill rules out 'a catastrophic no-deal Brexit'
The Lib Dems have put their name to the cross-party bill which seeks to block a no-deal Brexit.
"This Bill provides the means to rule out a catastrophic no-deal Brexit," says the Lib Dems Brexit spokesman Tom Brake.
"If passed, it will ensure that Boris Johnson has to seek an extension so that he cannot drag the country off the cliff edge."
How can an election happen?
Because of the Fixed Terms Parliament Act, the prime minister cannot simply call an election.
Under the terms of the act, Mr Johnson would require the backing of two-thirds of the UK's 650 MPs to trigger an early poll this autumn.
Alternatively an election could also take place, if MPs were to approve a no confidence motion in the government.
How could MPs block a no-deal Brexit?
The prime minister is considering seeking an early general election if MPs wanting to block a no-deal Brexit defeat the government this week.
Those opposed to a no deal could chose to hold an emergency debate in order to pass legislation blocking a no deal. They could also pass a vote of no confidence in the government.
Read more about ways MPs could stop a no-deal Brexit here.
No formal election announcement?
What would the Brexit extension be for?
10 October general election?
There is not scheduled to be another general election until 2022.
Elections traditionally take place on a Thursday and, in law, 25 days have to elapse between the current Parliament being dissolved and the polls opening.
So, if MPs vote for an election this week and Parliament is dissolved on Thursday, the earliest date that could come into play is 10 October.