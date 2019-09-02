Brexit: Johnson says MPs must not back 'pointless' delay

Director of the research group Deltapoll Joe Twyman says much of the polling points to a win for the Conservatives should an election be called this week.

"But these are not normal times.

"Those calculations don't take into account the huge division through this country along the lines of Remain and Leave.

"They also don't take into account the impact the Brexit Party could have in key consistencies - potentially damaging the Conservative vote."

He says that the campaign itself could play a part and he references the to the way a Conservative lead in the polls shrank during Theresa May's 2017 campaign.