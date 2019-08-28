Reaction to Parliament suspension plan

The value of the pound has fallen following this morning's news - it is now down almost 1% against both the euro and the dollar.

The value of pound fell 0.8% against the euro, so £1 is now worth €1.10. But that is still just ahead of the 10-year low that the pound hit earlier this month. Then £1 was worth just €1.07.

Discussing the PM's decision to suspend parliament, David Cheetham, an analyst at currency trader XTB Online Trading said: "This seems like a pre-emptive strike from Boris against those seeking to block a no-deal Brexit and once more it seems that the opposition are in danger of fluffing a big opportunity to have an impact.

"If the government is successful in this then a no-deal Brexit wouldn’t be taken off the table until the 11th hour at the earliest and this keeps a significant downside risk to the pound in play."