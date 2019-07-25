Boris Johnson

Updates as Johnson's new cabinet prepares to meet

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Boris Johnson’s first full day as prime minister.

    His new-look cabinet will meet for the first time this morning and then he’ll be making a statement to MPs in the Commons.

    There are also more junior appointments to be made so keep up to date with the latest here.

