Lib Dem leadership contest result

Lib Dem MP Chuka Umunna cannot vote for the next leader of the party as he joined too late - moving from Change UK, and previously Labour, to the party last month.

However, he said both candidates would make good prime ministers.

He told BBC News: "I think this is a key moment in our country.

"You have a situation where we have a dysfunctional economy... and we have got big inequality, and people are struggling."

He said that voters "look at two main parties consumed with division" and they want a "solution".

Mr Umunna adds: "Our leadership contest is a good advert for what we can do for the nation.

"There is a unity of purpose, and unless you can come together and run yourselves effectively, you cannot run the country [that way]."