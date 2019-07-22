Lib Dem leadership contest result

Analysis: A close call in the 'other' leadership race
Jonathan Blake
BBC political correspondent
The other leadership contest may have gone slightly under the radar in recent weeks, but Ed Davey and Jo Swinson have been taking part in hustings up and down the country trying to win votes.
Ms Swinson is widely seen as the frontrunner, but it's a close call, and in policy terms, there's really not a huge amount between them.
Ed Davey makes a lot of his record on climate change and the environment - his experience of working on that issue in the coalition government. Jo Swinson, on the other hand, says she's a fresh face - and as a dynamic female leader she'll better be able to cut through in the media.
It'll come down to whether Lib Dem members prefer a more experienced, older hand or a newer, younger figure, less associated with some of the controversial decisions made by the coalition.
What is Sir Vince Cable's legacy?
Expectations were low when Sir Vince Cable became Lib Dem leader in July 2017.
The party was still in the political wilderness after its hammering in the 2015 general election.
It hadn't made the progress it had hoped for in 2017's snap poll, and Tim Farron had quit suddenly as leader amid uncomfortable questions over his views on faith and homosexuality.
MPs weren't exactly queuing up to replace Mr Farron - Sir Vince was elected unopposed. He inherited a party that seemed to be going nowhere, fast.
Almost two years later, the picture couldn't be more different. His successor will take over a party with a real spring in its step and genuine optimism about the future.
So how did the turnaround happen and how much credit should the outgoing leader get for it?
A key figure in the Conservative-led government, Sir Ed Davey became energy and climate change secretary in 2012.
Like his rival, Sir Ed also had an unplanned break from Parliament. In 2015 he was defeated in his Kingston and Surbiton seat after 18 years as an MP, but won it back from the Conservatives in 2017.
He says a vote of no confidence in the government could prevent a no-deal Brexit - something he describes as the "nuclear option".
In such a scenario, Sir Ed says he would push for the Lib Dems to form a temporary government with other parties.
"That would just be a temporary government for one purpose and one purpose alone - to pass the legislation for a people's vote," he said, making the case for another public vote on the issue.
Like Ms Swinson, he has ruled out working with Jeremy Corbyn - but he's said he would be willing to work with other Labour MPs, including Yvette Cooper.
Who is Jo Swinson?
Jo Swinson has been Sir Vince's deputy for two years and speaks for the party on foreign affairs.
In the 2015 general election she lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the Scottish National Party, but won it back two years later.
She has served in government before - as a business minister in the coalition.
On Brexit, Ms Swinson wants to block a no deal - an outcome she compares "to planning for your house to burn down". She says some Conservative MPs would support her, when faced with a "disastrous" outcome for the country.
Ms Swinson has ruled out joining forces with Labour to form a government, describing leader Jeremy Corbyn as a "Brexiteer". Instead, she wants to work informally with MPs from all parties.
If she wins, Jo Swinson would become the first female leader in the Lib Dems' 31-year history.
New leader announcement at 16:00 BST
Welcome to today's BBC Politics live page, where we will be bringing you all the news as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats is announced.
The contest to replace Sir Vince Cable is between the party's current deputy leader, Jo Swinson, and former Energy Secretary Sir Ed Davey.
The pair have been campaigning for weeks, discussing their anti-Brexit views, desire for a further referendum and call for action on climate change.
This afternoon at 16:00 BST, we will find out which one gets to try and put their plans into action.
Streeter: Cable shows 'good and decent people' have place in politics
Tory MP tweets...
Umunna: Libs Dems have 'unity of purpose'
BBC News
Lib Dem MP Chuka Umunna cannot vote for the next leader of the party as he joined too late - moving from Change UK, and previously Labour, to the party last month.
However, he said both candidates would make good prime ministers.
He told BBC News: "I think this is a key moment in our country.
"You have a situation where we have a dysfunctional economy... and we have got big inequality, and people are struggling."
He said that voters "look at two main parties consumed with division" and they want a "solution".
Mr Umunna adds: "Our leadership contest is a good advert for what we can do for the nation.
"There is a unity of purpose, and unless you can come together and run yourselves effectively, you cannot run the country [that way]."
Tory deadline day
Away from the Lib Dems, it's an important day in another leadership contest - the one that will decide the next prime minister.
All ballots in the Tory race need to be in by 17:00 BST, with the winner - Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt - to be announced on Tuesday morning.
Compare the two men and their policies here.
Lib Dems on the rise?
A few months ago, the position of Lib Dem leader looked more like a rebuilding job than anything else.
But after storming European election results at the end of May, everyone in the party is far more optimistic.
The came second overall with over 20% of the vote, and won 16 on the 73 seats up for grabs.
Earlier that month, the party also surprised with huge gains in the local elections.
They ended the night with 1,352 councillors - still in third place behind the Tories and Labour, but gaining more than 700 since 2015 and taking control of 10 more councils.
Farron wishes candidates luck
The former Lib Dem leader says he is proud of both MPs
Moran thanks Cable for 'calm, kind leadership'
Lib Dem MP tweets...
Read more here.
