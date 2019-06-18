Live
Leadership contest and TV debate build-up
Summary
- MPs will vote between 15:00 BST and 17:00 BST for one of the six candidates left in the race
- The result is expected after 18:00 BST
- The candidate who comes last will be eliminated, plus any others that fail to get 33 votes
- At 20:00 BST all remaining competitors will take part in a live TV debate on BBC One
- The hour-long debate will be hosted by Newsnight's Emily Maitlis
- Questions will come from viewers across the country
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Leadership vote: How does it work?
Voting is due to get under way at 15.00 BST in Committee Room 14 of the House of Commons.
It's a secret ballot, meaning MPs can in theory vote differently to how they have declared publicly they will do so.
The mechanics of the event are fairly traditional - there's no electronic voting, with MPs entering to put their ballot papers into a black metal box.
It's all being run by the officers of the 1922 Committee, made up of backbench Conservative MPs.
Dame Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker are running the show as co-chairs and returning officers, after 1922 chair Sir Graham Brady recused himself from the process.
What Boris Johnson said next to business
Boris Johnson has attempted to mend some fences with the business community after his infamous expletive. Read more from our business editor Simon Jack.
Rory Stewart's role
Rory Stewart has been the surprise package of the contest. It's not clear whether he's got the numbers to get through to the next round - this morning he said things were "on a knife edge" for him. But as one political commentator - Steve Richards - and one Stewart backer - author Robert Harris - say, he's viewed by some as offering a different potential future for the Conservatives.
Who are the remaining candidates?
There are six contenders left in the race to acquire the keys to No 10 - after three MPs were eliminated from the contest last week, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock dropped out:
Boris Johnson - former Foreign Secretary and Mayor of London
Jeremy Hunt - current Foreign Secretary and former Health Secretary
Michael Gove - current Environment Secretary and former Education Secretary
Dominic Raab - former Brexit Secretary and former Justice Minister
Sajid Javid - current Home Secretary and former Housing Secretary
Rory Stewart - current International Development Secretary and former Prisons Minister
Halfon: Tory Party needs real contest
BBC News Channel
Robert Halfon, who is backing Home Secretary Sajid Javid for the leadership, says he is "confident Sajid is going to do well this afternoon".
He says a "significant number" of MPs have moved over to their camp since the first ballot.
Mr Javid, he says, "reaches out to all kinds of different communities" - and has made the point the eventual head-to-head cannot look like the "semi-final of University Challenge".
There needs to be a "real contest that reflects the best of the Conservative Party", he adds, and the home secretary "embodies modern Britain".
Brexit, HS2, climate change and public spending
A bit more on the debate format. The programme at 20:00 BST on BBC One hosted by Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.
Called Our Next Prime Minister, it will see the candidates face questions from viewers via video links from BBC studios across the UK.
The BBC received thousands of questions ahead of the debate, with the largest number being about Brexit.
Other topics submitted included HS2, public spending and climate.
Each candidate will be given an opportunity to answer every question posed.
The programme team will select the questions to be asked after making an editorial decision on the ones that best represent the issues likely to face the next prime minister.
On the set of the debate
Our correspondent Nick Eardley visited the debate studio in central London earlier. His tweeted this picture as the set was being built and the chairs were still in their wrapping.
There are five seats at the moment, but as we said, it's possible more than one candidate could be eliminated in this afternoon's ballot.
Scores on the doors
A reminder of the results of last week's first ballot...
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tory leadership race - as the contest enters the next stage with a second ballot among Conservative MPs.
There are six remaining in the contest - they'll be eliminated if they come last or if they fail to get at least 33 votes.
Those still in the race after the voting is complete will take place in a live BBC debate this evening, fielding questions from members of the public in TV studios across the country.
There will be more ballots later this week to cut the field down to a final two candidates who will then be voted on by Tory Party members.
We'll be here to cover every twist and turn, so stick with us for all the latest.