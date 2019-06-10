Live
Race to be Tory leader - and next PM
Summary
- Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST to enter the race to become party leader and PM
- So far 11 remain in the race - all hopefuls must have backing from at least eight MPs
- Candidates are holding events and announcing policy ideas
- Frontrunner Boris Johnson promises to cut income tax bills for people earning more than £50,000 a year
- Pressure continues on Michael Gove after he admitted taking cocaine
- Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd backs Jeremy Hunt for the top job
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Former Tory MP on the leadership race
Jeremy Hunt's view on abortion
As we said, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has given her backing to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for the leadership.
Ms Rudd, an influential voice on the Remain-supporting wing of the party, told BBC Radio 4's Today he was "the best shot we have at breaking this impasse" on Brexit.
She said anybody who says the UK is leaving by 31 October "come hell or high water" and does not have the relationships to bridge the differences in Europe "is just taking us towards a general election".
Mr Hunt told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday he believed the legal time limit for abortion should be reduced from 24 to 12 weeks - although he said "it won't be government policy to change the law” if he gets into Downing Street.
On that, Ms Rudd said it was his “personal, private view”.
“That has always been his view,” she said. “I have spoken to Jeremy and there will no change to abortion law if and when he becomes prime minister.
“I feel very strongly about this. We need to make sure that as a government we always protect women’s rights to choose.”
Reaction to Johnson tax cut pledge
Paul Johnson, from think tank the Institute For Fiscal Studies, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme higher rate taxpayers would receive a "quite significant tax cut" under Mr Johnson's plans - but the biggest beneficiaries would include wealthy pensioners, and people living solely off investments.
Lib Dem leader Vince Cable certainly isn't a fan of the offer.
Justice Secretary and former Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke says he thinks it's the "wrong priority" - a sentiment echoed by fellow Tory MP Nicky Morgan.
Boris Johnson proposes tax cut for higher rate earners
Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson has announced that he would like to make tax cuts if he becomes prime minister.
The former foreign secretary told the Telegraph he would use money currently set aside for a no-deal Brexit to raise the 40% tax rate threshold to £80,000.
His promise came as Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said she believed Jeremy Hunt should be prime minister.
Michael Gove under pressure over drugs
Conservative leadership candidate Michael Gove has said he was lucky to have avoided jail after taking cocaine several while he was a journalist.
He told the BBC that his actions were a "crime and a mistake".
A Times article Mr Gove wrote in 1999 - around the time he admits having taken the drug - has been republished.
In it he criticised "middle class professionals" who took drugs - leading to headlines calling him a "hypocrite".
But speaking on Marr on Sunday morning, Mr Gove denied that amounted to hypocrisy.
Our political editor says the environment secretary is pushing ahead with his leadership bid despite the row.
What's happening today?
Candidates today will be launching their leadership bids and trying to get MPs on their side for votes.
This morning we are expecting the launches of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Later on today we are expecting a leadership launch from Environment Secretary Michael Gove and former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.
How does the process work?
Candidates wanting to be chosen for the leadership have to first secure more than eight MPs' signatures for their candidacy.
Those who are successful will then get through the first ballot of voting by Tory MPs on Thursday to start reducing the contenders down. There'll then be a succession of further votes and each time, the challenger with the fewest will be removed.
The final two candidates will then face a postal ballot of Conservative Party members to decide their future.
In the next six weeks, the party will have a new leader, and the country a new prime minister. Expect the next occupant of Number 10 to be in office in the week beginning 22 July.
Good morning
Welcome to our live page for the latest developments in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
Candidates wanting the job - and that of prime minister, of course - have until 5pm today to secure nominations from their colleagues.