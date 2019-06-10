Race to be Tory leader - and next PM

EPA Copyright: EPA

As we said, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has given her backing to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for the leadership.

Ms Rudd, an influential voice on the Remain-supporting wing of the party, told BBC Radio 4's Today he was "the best shot we have at breaking this impasse" on Brexit.

She said anybody who says the UK is leaving by 31 October "come hell or high water" and does not have the relationships to bridge the differences in Europe "is just taking us towards a general election".

Mr Hunt told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday he believed the legal time limit for abortion should be reduced from 24 to 12 weeks - although he said "it won't be government policy to change the law” if he gets into Downing Street.

On that, Ms Rudd said it was his “personal, private view”.

“That has always been his view,” she said. “I have spoken to Jeremy and there will no change to abortion law if and when he becomes prime minister.

“I feel very strongly about this. We need to make sure that as a government we always protect women’s rights to choose.”