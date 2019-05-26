election count
Live

UK European election 2019 results

preview
114,614
viewing this page

First UK results declared l Full UK results l Full EU-wide results

Summary

  1. The UK will elect 73 MEPs from across 12 regions
  2. In total 400 million people across the EU's 28 member states are eligible to take part
  3. In the UK the focus will be on how pro- and anti-Brexit parties perform

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Scotland vote 'cannot be ignored'

    The SNP's Alyn Smith Scotland says: "Taking the results in the round it is clear that Scotland is for Europe.

    "That cannot be ignored.

    "We need to see proper engagement with the voices in these islands to find a solution."

  3. Bad signs for Labour in Wales

    Professor Sir John Curtice

    Polling expert

    There are now some clear signs that Labour will come third in Wales behind not only the Brexit Party but also Plaid Cymru.

    This will be easily its worst ever result in the country.

  4. England's North East result 'summarises the night'

    Professor Sir John Curtice

    Polling expert

    Here is a result that summarises the story of the night:

    • At 39% the Brexit vote is 10 points up on what UKIP achieved in 2017 in what was a strongly Leave area in 2016.
    • Meanwhile, there is as much as a 13.5% swing from Labour to Lib Dems, easily enough to put the Lib Dems into second place nationally.
    • The Conservative vote is down 11 points, much as the polls were expecting.
    • And the Greens are enjoying a modest increase of 3 points.

    This is an election at which the parties of no deal and second referendum have clearly been much more attractive to voters.

  5. London region: It's Lib Dems versus Labour

    Professor Sir John Curtice

    Polling expert

    On the basis of the results declared so far there is at least a 50% chance that the Lib Dems will come first ahead of Labour in London.

  6. Lib Dems 'are back in business'

    Lib Dem Sir Ed Davey says: "If you add up all the votes of the Remain parties, there is a strong message.

    "The Lib Dems are leading that Remain vote and have an awful lot to be pleased about.

    "We have to ensure that a no deal doesn't happen and that the people have the final say on Brexit.

    "I think we're back in business."

  7. Follow our separate Europe-wide results coverage

    Over 400 million people across the EU's 28 member states were eligible to take part in the elections.

    You can find a broader European view of tonight's results here.

  8. 'An absolutely great night for the Brexit Party'

    "It is going to be an absolutely great night for The Brexit Party," says anti-EU campaigner Suzanne Evans.

    "Labour and the Conservatives have failed to deliver Brexit.

    "The chickens are coming home to roost for them."

  10. Nigel Farage arrives at election count

    Nigel Farage
    Copyright: AFP/ Getty Images
    Image caption: The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage arrives at the election count in the South East region

  11. Labour loses Corbyn's borough - on his birthday

    Jeremy Corbyn
    Copyright: EPA

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn might not appreciate this result on his birthday.

    His party has lost the borough of Islington to the Liberal Democrats.

    Mr Corbyn lives in the borough, within which his Islington North constituency falls.

  13. Thornberry: We weren't clear on Brexit

    "We are going to get a kicking," says Labour's Emily Thornberry.

    "The point is we went into an election where the most important issue was our view on leaving the EU.

    "And we were not clear on the one thing people wanted to hear.

    "We should have said that any Brexit deal should be put to a confirmatory referendum.

    "And that Labour would have campaigned to remain."

  14. 'It is going to be a bad night for us'

    BBC News Channel

    "We knew these were going to be bad elections," says Conservative Helen Whately.

    "We wanted to have left Europe by now. It is frustrating for us and for people who usually vote Conservative.

    "It is going to be a bad night for us.

    "The strong message is we have to get on and deliver Brexit."

  15. When will we know who our MEPs are?

    The results coming in at the moment are local results at council level.

    These will be totted up within local authority areas and then they will then be aggregated within the 12 larger regions.

    And that's when we will know who the MEPs are.

  17. Early results show Greens outperform Change UK

    The first two results - in Leeds and Chelmsford, Essex - show increases in Green support of 2 and 7 points and so they may also be heading for better than the 8% that they won in 2014.

    Change UK so far have registered 3%. It looks as though the forecast of the polls that they would perform poorly has been correct.

  18. Lib Dems hold Gibraltar

    Gibraltar
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Liberal Democrats hold onto Gibraltar with a huge 77.4% of vote share.

  19. Brexit Party win in Sunderland

    The Brexit Party has also won Sunderland - previously held by Labour.

    Nigel Farage's party won 39.8% of the vote.

    Labour's vote share fell by 21.2% meaning they slipped to second place.

