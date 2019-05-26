Live
UK European election 2019 results
First UK results declared l Full UK results l Full EU-wide results
Summary
- The UK will elect 73 MEPs from across 12 regions
- In total 400 million people across the EU's 28 member states are eligible to take part
- In the UK the focus will be on how pro- and anti-Brexit parties perform
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
BreakingEast of England results
Scotland vote 'cannot be ignored'
The SNP's Alyn Smith Scotland says: "Taking the results in the round it is clear that Scotland is for Europe.
"That cannot be ignored.
"We need to see proper engagement with the voices in these islands to find a solution."
Bad signs for Labour in Wales
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
There are now some clear signs that Labour will come third in Wales behind not only the Brexit Party but also Plaid Cymru.
This will be easily its worst ever result in the country.
England's North East result 'summarises the night'
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
Here is a result that summarises the story of the night:
This is an election at which the parties of no deal and second referendum have clearly been much more attractive to voters.
London region: It's Lib Dems versus Labour
Professor Sir John Curtice
Polling expert
On the basis of the results declared so far there is at least a 50% chance that the Lib Dems will come first ahead of Labour in London.
Lib Dems 'are back in business'
Lib Dem Sir Ed Davey says: "If you add up all the votes of the Remain parties, there is a strong message.
"The Lib Dems are leading that Remain vote and have an awful lot to be pleased about.
"We have to ensure that a no deal doesn't happen and that the people have the final say on Brexit.
"I think we're back in business."
'An absolutely great night for the Brexit Party'
"It is going to be an absolutely great night for The Brexit Party," says anti-EU campaigner Suzanne Evans.
"Labour and the Conservatives have failed to deliver Brexit.
"The chickens are coming home to roost for them."
Tory vote 'in free fall'
BBC political editor tweets...
Nigel Farage arrives at election count
Labour loses Corbyn's borough - on his birthday
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn might not appreciate this result on his birthday.
His party has lost the borough of Islington to the Liberal Democrats.
Mr Corbyn lives in the borough, within which his Islington North constituency falls.
First region declares: Labour and Brexit Party win in North East
Thornberry: We weren't clear on Brexit
"We are going to get a kicking," says Labour's Emily Thornberry.
"The point is we went into an election where the most important issue was our view on leaving the EU.
"And we were not clear on the one thing people wanted to hear.
"We should have said that any Brexit deal should be put to a confirmatory referendum.
"And that Labour would have campaigned to remain."
'It is going to be a bad night for us'
BBC News Channel
"We knew these were going to be bad elections," says Conservative Helen Whately.
"We wanted to have left Europe by now. It is frustrating for us and for people who usually vote Conservative.
"It is going to be a bad night for us.
"The strong message is we have to get on and deliver Brexit."
When will we know who our MEPs are?
The results coming in at the moment are local results at council level.
These will be totted up within local authority areas and then they will then be aggregated within the 12 larger regions.
And that's when we will know who the MEPs are.
Labour to finish behind Lib Dems?
BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley tweets...
Early results show Greens outperform Change UK
The first two results - in Leeds and Chelmsford, Essex - show increases in Green support of 2 and 7 points and so they may also be heading for better than the 8% that they won in 2014.
Change UK so far have registered 3%. It looks as though the forecast of the polls that they would perform poorly has been correct.
Lib Dems hold Gibraltar
The Liberal Democrats hold onto Gibraltar with a huge 77.4% of vote share.
Brexit Party win in Sunderland
The Brexit Party has also won Sunderland - previously held by Labour.
Nigel Farage's party won 39.8% of the vote.
Labour's vote share fell by 21.2% meaning they slipped to second place.
Turnout in Scotland 'significantly up'
BBC Scotland correspondent James Shaw tweets...