Latest as May statement expected outside No 10
Live updates and reaction as Theresa May is in Number 10 amid speculation she could resign.
Summary
- Theresa May is under pressure to quit after a backlash from her own MPs against her Brexit plan
- Mrs May has returned to Downing Street where she is expected to meet Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee
- Parliament has rejected Mrs May's withdrawal agreement three times
Live Reporting
By Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon, Chris Lansdown and Francesca Gillett
All times stated are UK
Lectern positioned outside No 10 ahead of PM's statement
The BBC's political editor tweets...
Larry heads inside No 10
A few moments ago, a member of the Downing Street staff came outside to take in Larry the Cat, No 10's "chief mouser".
The nine-year-old tabby cat has lived at 10 Downing Street since 2011.
The party membership are her people
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
Theresa May has never had a solid base among Conservative MPs.
The cabinet could never be her base because she had to balance it between Leavers and Remainers.
The party membership are her people - that is where she has drawn her support from.
Therefore when the party membership called a vote of no-confidence in her leadership that would have been like her own pulling her down.
I think personally she would have found that very, very difficult.
Veteran Tory: 'The favourite doesn't usually win'
What was in Theresa May's Brexit plan?
Pressure on Theresa May intensified after she announced her latest Brexit proposals.
The key points of the revised plan are:
Preparations for May's statement?
'We need debates' over next leader - Tory MP
Why is Sir Graham Brady important?
Mrs May is reportedly meeting Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.
Also known as "the 22", the group meets weekly when the Commons is sitting.
Sir Graham, representing these backbenchers, is the person who Conservative MPs must write letters to when they call for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.
At the end of last year, Sir Graham received 48 letters - the threshold needed - to hold a no confidence vote in the PM, which she survived.
Under current party rules, there can't be another vote for a further year so the PM is technically safe until 12 December this year. Many MPs want to change the rules to allow an earlier contest - but this would need to be agreed by the 1922 Committee.
Conservative leadership runners and riders
Confirmed candidates:
Possible candidates:
Who could replace Theresa May?
As Jessica Parker explains, there are quite a few who fancy their chances...
How can Tory MPs remove their leader?
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
There was a move to oust Theresa May in December – that failed.
Under the rules, that means they can't have another crack at it for a year, so she was safe until December.
However given the unfolding car crash of the Brexit negotiations there was clearly an appetite to oust Mrs May.
So the 1922 committee was looking at rewriting or suspending the rules.
On Tuesday night they had a vote to suspend the rules and from those I have spoken to it is clear that there was a majority for suspending the rules.
So when Sir Graham Brady is talking to the PM he does have a letter with that rule suspension in his pocket - in case she says she is hanging on.
Media gathers outside No 10
It's a sunny morning in central London today, and the media is waiting in Downing Street to follow the action.
'She has reached the conclusion that she can't go on'
Conservative party chairman in Downing Street
The BBC's political editor tweets...
Grant resignation 'not a game-changer'
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
I'm not sure what political point she [Helen Grant] is trying to make by resigning.
Mrs May is going. I can't honestly say it seems to be a game-changer.
May in Downing Street
Theresa May arrived back in Downing Street with her husband, Philip, this morning.
Tory MP resigns from communities role
In her resignation letter, Helen Grant says she has resigned the role because she wants to "actively and openly support one of the new leadership candidates".
Theresa May's fate is tied to her Brexit deal
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
The reality is that Theresa May's Brexit deal is dead and her fate is tied to that.
Yesterday there were clear signs she wanted to fight on.
But the reality seems overwhelming. There was the backlash from MPs to her Brexit deal and then, yesterday, Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid told her: "you really can't get this through."
And now there is the meeting with Sir Graham Brady.
They will be encouraging her to leave of her own volition rather than being dragged out kicking and screaming.
And I think that is the conclusion she is reaching.
'Ugly and bruising battle for successor up next'
Rob Watson
BBC political correspondent
Theresa May's time as prime minister is drawing to a close.
The precise timing and choreography of leaving are not yet clear, but should become so in the next few hours.
Her legacy is uncertainty over Brexit and a party and country even more divided than when she first entered No 10.
Up next - a likely ugly and bruising battle to succeed her as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.
And no obvious route ahead for whoever succeeds her to solve Brexit and reunite the country.
How long would a leadership contest take?
The prime minister's resignation would kick off a Conservative Party leadership contest.
The 1922 committee decides the conduct of the election in consultation with the party board – including the timetable.
If it starts on 10 Jun, as speculated, and runs to the "normal" length it would go beyond the end of the parliamentary term so they will have to speed things up a bit to get it done by the summer break.
Normally there would be time for candidates to come forward - then the whittling down to two through sequential votes of Conservative MPs.
In the past these have been on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so only two a week.
Then ballot papers have to be sent out to members and returned by post after a period of campaigning (potentially involving hustings).