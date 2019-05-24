Theresa May
Live

Latest as May statement expected outside No 10

preview
Live updates and reaction as Theresa May is in Number 10 amid speculation she could resign.

Summary

  1. Theresa May is under pressure to quit after a backlash from her own MPs against her Brexit plan
  2. Mrs May has returned to Downing Street where she is expected to meet Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee
  3. Parliament has rejected Mrs May's withdrawal agreement three times

Live Reporting

By Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon, Chris Lansdown and Francesca Gillett

All times stated are UK

  2. Larry heads inside No 10

    A few moments ago, a member of the Downing Street staff came outside to take in Larry the Cat, No 10's "chief mouser".

    The nine-year-old tabby cat has lived at 10 Downing Street since 2011.

    Larry the car outside no 10
    Copyright: BBC

  3. The party membership are her people

    Norman Smith

    Assistant political editor

    Theresa May has never had a solid base among Conservative MPs.

    The cabinet could never be her base because she had to balance it between Leavers and Remainers.

    The party membership are her people - that is where she has drawn her support from.

    Therefore when the party membership called a vote of no-confidence in her leadership that would have been like her own pulling her down.

    I think personally she would have found that very, very difficult.

  5. What was in Theresa May's Brexit plan?

    Pressure on Theresa May intensified after she announced her latest Brexit proposals.

    The key points of the revised plan are:

    • A guarantee of a Commons vote on whether to hold another referendum on the government's Brexit deal, with a promise to honour the outcome
    • A vote on different customs options, including a government proposal for a temporary customs union for goods - what Mrs May called a "customs compromise"
    • A legal obligation for the UK to "seek to conclude alternative arrangements" to replace the Northern Ireland backstop by the end of 2020
    • If the backstop does come into force, the bill would guarantee Northern Ireland remains aligned with the rest of the UK and remains in same customs territory
    • Legislation to ensure workers rights are "every bit as good if not better" after Brexit and guarantees of no dilution in environmental standards
    • A legal duty to seek changes to the political declaration on future relations with the EU

  8. Why is Sir Graham Brady important?

    File picture of Graham Brady
    Copyright: PA
    Sir Graham, seen here earlier this year

    Mrs May is reportedly meeting Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

    Also known as "the 22", the group meets weekly when the Commons is sitting.

    Sir Graham, representing these backbenchers, is the person who Conservative MPs must write letters to when they call for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

    At the end of last year, Sir Graham received 48 letters - the threshold needed - to hold a no confidence vote in the PM, which she survived.

    Under current party rules, there can't be another vote for a further year so the PM is technically safe until 12 December this year. Many MPs want to change the rules to allow an earlier contest - but this would need to be agreed by the 1922 Committee.

  9. Conservative leadership runners and riders

    The Grand National
    Copyright: PA
    There are so many possible Conservative leadership candidates that the race has been compared to the Grand National

    Confirmed candidates:

    • International Development Secretary Rory Stewart
    • Former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom
    • Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey
    • Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

    Possible candidates:

    • Steve Baker
    • Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay
    • Chair of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady
    • Environment Secretary Michael Gove
    • Health Secretary Matt Hancock
    • Mark Harper
    • Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
    • Home Secretary Sajid Javid
    • Housing Minister Kit Malthouse
    • Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt
    • Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd
    • Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab
    • Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss

  10. Who could replace Theresa May?

    As Jessica Parker explains, there are quite a few who fancy their chances...

    Video content

    Video caption: Who could replace Theresa May?

  11. How can Tory MPs remove their leader?

    Norman Smith

    Assistant political editor

    There was a move to oust Theresa May in December – that failed.

    Under the rules, that means they can't have another crack at it for a year, so she was safe until December.

    However given the unfolding car crash of the Brexit negotiations there was clearly an appetite to oust Mrs May.

    So the 1922 committee was looking at rewriting or suspending the rules.

    On Tuesday night they had a vote to suspend the rules and from those I have spoken to it is clear that there was a majority for suspending the rules.

    So when Sir Graham Brady is talking to the PM he does have a letter with that rule suspension in his pocket - in case she says she is hanging on.

  12. Media gathers outside No 10

    It's a sunny morning in central London today, and the media is waiting in Downing Street to follow the action.

    Members of the media wait in Downing Street as British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a statement,
    Copyright: Reuters
    Media at Downing Street
    Copyright: Getty Images

  15. Grant resignation 'not a game-changer'

    Norman Smith

    Assistant political editor

    I'm not sure what political point she [Helen Grant] is trying to make by resigning.

    Mrs May is going. I can't honestly say it seems to be a game-changer.

  16. May in Downing Street

    Theresa May arrived back in Downing Street with her husband, Philip, this morning.

    Theresa May and Philip
    Copyright: Getty Images

  17. Tory MP resigns from communities role

    In her resignation letter, Helen Grant says she has resigned the role because she wants to "actively and openly support one of the new leadership candidates".

  18. Theresa May's fate is tied to her Brexit deal

    Norman Smith

    Assistant political editor

    The reality is that Theresa May's Brexit deal is dead and her fate is tied to that.

    Yesterday there were clear signs she wanted to fight on.

    But the reality seems overwhelming. There was the backlash from MPs to her Brexit deal and then, yesterday, Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid told her: "you really can't get this through."

    And now there is the meeting with Sir Graham Brady.

    They will be encouraging her to leave of her own volition rather than being dragged out kicking and screaming.

    And I think that is the conclusion she is reaching.

  19. 'Ugly and bruising battle for successor up next'

    Rob Watson

    BBC political correspondent

    Theresa May's time as prime minister is drawing to a close.

    The precise timing and choreography of leaving are not yet clear, but should become so in the next few hours.

    Her legacy is uncertainty over Brexit and a party and country even more divided than when she first entered No 10.

    Up next - a likely ugly and bruising battle to succeed her as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

    And no obvious route ahead for whoever succeeds her to solve Brexit and reunite the country.

  20. How long would a leadership contest take?

    The prime minister's resignation would kick off a Conservative Party leadership contest.

    The 1922 committee decides the conduct of the election in consultation with the party board – including the timetable.

    If it starts on 10 Jun, as speculated, and runs to the "normal" length it would go beyond the end of the parliamentary term so they will have to speed things up a bit to get it done by the summer break.

    Normally there would be time for candidates to come forward - then the whittling down to two through sequential votes of Conservative MPs.

    In the past these have been on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so only two a week.

    Then ballot papers have to be sent out to members and returned by post after a period of campaigning (potentially involving hustings).

