Voting in local elections in England and NI

The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

It is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.

The code of practice is contained in more detailed election guidelines which are written and published for each election - and they include guidance on polling day, here.

On polling day specifically, the BBC doesn't report on any of the election campaigns from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio or bbc.co.uk - or on social media and other channels.

