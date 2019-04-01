Live
MPs prepare to debate Brexit options
Summary
- Parliament is debating a motion which sets out the procedures for the day
- MPs then debate and vote on alternative visions for Brexit
- Eight motions have been tabled - including proposals to stay in the customs union and to leave the EU without a deal
- Speaker John Bercow will select which motions MPs are to vote on
- MPs voted on Brexit options last week, but no proposal was able to get a majority
- Voting is due to begin at 20:00 with the results expected later
- At 16:30 a debate will take place in Westminster Hall on Brexit-related petitions - including one that amassed six million signatures
MP's apology: 'Can't remember anything quite like this'
BBC political correspondent tweets...
MPs begin Business of the House motion debate
Before starting to debate MPs' Brexit proposals, the politicians must first agree to the Business of the House motion.
The motion sets out the framework for the debate as well as setting aside time on Wednesday for MPs to take control of the timetable again.
Labour MP Gareth Snell had tabled an amendment to the motion trying to cancel Wednesday's plans - however it has not been selected by the Speaker John Bercow.
Drax apologises for making 'the wrong call'
Home Office questions ends and Conservative Richard Drax rises to make a point of order.
He tells MPs he has "not been true to himself".
He explains that "although doing what I believed to be in the country's best interest" by voting for the prime minister's withdrawal plan, "what I should have done- and did not do - was trust my instincts and trust the British people."
He says he made "the wrong call" and apologises to other MPs.
"The withdrawal agreement as it stands should never see the light of day again," he says.
He adds that if the prime minister cannot take the UK out of the EU on 12 April "she must resign immediately".
'Post-Brexit UK top of trade deal queue'
US ambassador to the UK tweets...
Government strategies
With all the speculation about the various options that are gaining support, it is worth noting that the government is expected to whip against the business motion enabling the whole indicative vote process to go ahead.
However, it is expected to pass.
Conservative MPs are then set to be given a free vote - although it is understood Cabinet ministers are being told to abstain.
BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith says if MPs do not settle on a favoured option this evening, Theresa May could bring back her deal to the Commons for the fourth time.
May to attend 1922 committee reception
Daily Telegraph chief political correspondent tweets...
Thornberry explains Labour's support for Common Market 2.0
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has been speaking on the BBC News channel.
She says the issue of freedom of movement means the party is not “comfortable” with the idea of being in the single market.
“We’ve said throughout, for the last couple of years, it’s difficult for us to be in the single market.”
But “we’re trying to find a compromise” she says, “so therefore we will be voting for things which are broadly in line with our new policy, even things that are not exactly in line with our policy".
The Common Market 2.0 option is “going to be better than Theresa May’s deal, and certainly better than no deal, so we will be voting for that," she says.
What is Theresa May's Brexit deal?
MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time last week. The government lost by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58.
But on this occasion there was a key difference: MPs only voted on the withdrawal agreement and not the political declaration. Previously, both of these were voted on and rejected.
So, what are they?
Read more here.
EU nervous over UK's 11th-hour rethink
Katya Adler
Europe Editor
The EU is closely watching the indicative votes process in the UK parliament today.
EU leaders would, of course, welcome a softer Brexit. It would ease friction in post-Brexit EU-UK trade relations – but at the same time, they believe MPs are out of touch with reality.
However many Brexit options are voted on today in the House of Commons, EU law stipulates that there are only three on the table: no deal, no Brexit, or Theresa May's negotiated deal.
Read more from Katya.
SNP to back single market and customs union option
Boles: Common Market 2.0 'has real chance'
The motion known as Common Market 2.0 that Labour now says it will be supporting was proposed by Tory MP Nick Boles.
It would see the UK joining the European Free Trade Association and European Economic Area, with countries such as Norway.
The UK would remain part of the EU single market and would retain freedom of movement, so British citizens would keep the right to live and work in the EU and vice-versa.
In the last round, 188 MPs voted for this plan and 283 voted against.
Mr Boles welcomed Labour's announcement in a tweet.
What else is Labour supporting?
Huffington Post deputy political editor tweets...
Home Office questions begin
House of Commons
Parliament
Much of the day in the House of Commons will be taken up with Brexit debates.
However MPs begin their day with questions to the Home Secretary Sajid Javid and his ministerial team.
Labour to back Common Market 2.0 plan
Labour has said it will support the Common Market 2.0 option for Brexit in the indicative votes in the House of Commons later, as well as other options which the party backed last week.
A spokesman for the Labour party said they wanted an outcome that would "work for the whole country".
They said:
BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said Labour support could help the motion pass.
But the DUP is thought to be abstaining.
Previously on Brexit...
What are MPs voting on?
This evening's series of indicative votes come after Theresa May's plans were rejected on three occasions.
There was a previous attempt by MPs to find an alternative way forward - on 27 March - but no single option won a majority.
Today's debate on the proposals suggested by MPs is expected to begin shortly before 16:00 BST, with the voting itself scheduled for around 20:00 BST.
The result is expected about two hours later.
Commons Speaker John Bercow will select the amendments to be voted on - but you can read about all the options here.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's events in British politics.
Having failed to find a majority for any Brexit option last week, MPs will try again this afternoon.
Proposals include remaining in the customs union, holding a public vote, leaving without a deal and ensuring the UK cannot leave without a deal.
While that is taking place in the House of Commons, MPs in Westminster Hall will debate three Brexit-related petitions including one calling for an end to Brexit, which has amassed more than six million signatures.