MPs to debate Brexit plans

AFP PHOTO /JESSICA TAYLOR Copyright: AFP PHOTO /JESSICA TAYLOR The Speaker gets to decide which amendments will be called Image caption: The Speaker gets to decide which amendments will be called

Later today, Speaker John Bercow will decide which amendments are put forward. But why don't they get picked further in advance?

Lord Lisvane, former clerk at the Commons, explains: "There's a logic about that.

"Because you can put down amendments until the House rises the previous evening. So the Speaker will need some time to think about which amendments to select.

"And, of course, it is entirely at his discretion."

He said the Speaker must consider whether some amendments would "fight" with others, or potentially prevent others from being called later on.