Live
MPs to debate Brexit plans
Summary
- MPs to debate way forward on Brexit
- Votes expected at 19:00 GMT on amendments
- It's not yet known which amendments Speaker will select for debate
- Debate should start at around 12:50 GMT
- UK is due to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on 29 March
Live Reporting
By Dulcie Lee and Marie Jackson
All times stated are UK
Why aren't amendments picked sooner?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Later today, Speaker John Bercow will decide which amendments are put forward. But why don't they get picked further in advance?
Lord Lisvane, former clerk at the Commons, explains: "There's a logic about that.
"Because you can put down amendments until the House rises the previous evening. So the Speaker will need some time to think about which amendments to select.
"And, of course, it is entirely at his discretion."
He said the Speaker must consider whether some amendments would "fight" with others, or potentially prevent others from being called later on.
DUP: We need to have backstop removed
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Sammy Wilson, Brexit spokesman for the DUP, which props up Theresa May's government, is asked about one amendment -- the so-called Brady amendment - which proposes replacing the backstop with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland.
"We need to hear from the prime minister today certain assurances in the House of Commons, on - first of all - what kind of alternatives she intends to pursue - will it be radical alternatives?
"We don't simply want to have additions to the withdrawal agreement or assurances on the withdrawal agreement. We need to have this removed."
5 Live caller: 'We can't be hurtling towards no deal'
BBC Radio 5 live
Brady amendment: Who's supporting it?
BBC political correspondent tweets:
DUP 'supports sentiments' in alternative backstop amendment
Conservative MP Sir Graham Brady has tabled an amendment calling for Parliament to require the backstop to be replaced with "alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border" but would otherwise support the prime minister's deal.
Now the DUP has said it supports "sentiments" in the amendment, but still wants "certain assurances" from the prime minister about what alternatives she'll pursue.
Katya Adler: Brussels 'still has the popcorn out over Brexit'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The BBC's Europe Editor Katya Adler says that the EU is "mesmerised" by what's going in in the House of Commons over Brexit.
"One of my EU contacts said to me today that the reason there's not more panic in European capitals at the moment about the prospect of no deal is because he said 'they still have the popcorn out,'" she said.
"They're mesmerised by what's going on in the House of Commons. They really want to see which way the wind is blowing.
"The EU will not move until it feels that it has no other choice."
She explained that the EU has repeatedly said the withdrawal agreement is not open for further negotiations.
However, the political declaration - the paper on the UK's future relations with the EU - is, says the EU.
"This really is because, at the moment, the EU isn't really feeling the heat.
"They see a divided parliament."
Liam Fox: We're almost there on withdrawal agreement
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Speaking to the BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, a Brexiteer, said: "We're almost there with this entire withdrawal agreement.
"We want to enter into the future economic partnership, but we have this one issue about how do you give guarantees over the Irish border."
He said: "I think that we today should send the prime minister back to Brussels with a strong mandate to be able to say 'if you compromise with us on this one issue, on the backstop', we will be able to get agreement."
What are today's Brexit amendments?
Later today, MPs will find out if their efforts to change the direction of Brexit - through tabling amendments - will come to pass.
First they will find out if their amendments will be chosen by the Speaker at the start of the afternoon, and then if they have the backing of the House.
Amendments have been tabled by MPs from all the main parties, on everything from preventing a "No-Deal" Brexit, to postponing Brexit, and dealing with the backstop.
See the full list of amendments here.
Is a possible Tory compromise on the horizon?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Rival factions of the Tory party who, until now have been so often trying to knock lumps out of each other, have, we can report, been meeting and talking, trying to thrash out a compromise.
Brexiteers Steve Baker and Jacob Rees-Mogg have met the prime minister alongside former Remainers like Nicky Morgan and Damian Green, accompanied by government ministers like Robert Buckland, the solicitor general.
They have, together, come up with what looks like, at a very early stage, what might be two potential compromises that the Tory party as a group might be able to get around.
You can see the leaked plan below.
Will MPs find agreement in their plans?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
"It might not be 326 that matters."
According to one cabinet minister, that's the strange situation that Brexit has led us to.
The government's ambition is so low - or its hurdles so high - that what No 10 seeks to do on Tuesday is not to win (326 is a majority in the House of Commons), but to reduce the scale of resistance to their central policy that, in the words of another cabinet minister, only the "hardliners oppose", so that Theresa May can get the rebels down to a "few dozen", so then they can crack on.
But crack on with what, I hear you ask?
Read Laura's take on the day ahead here.
Welcome to a big day for Brexit
It's going to be an important day for Brexit as MPs prepare to vote on amendments to Theresa May's deal.
MPs have been tabling amendments to the government's plans to try to influence the direction of Brexit since Mrs May lost the vote on her original deal earlier this month.
While MPs will not be voting on the Brexit deal itself again today, the outcome of tonight's votes may give some indication on what sort of Brexit parliament can agree on.
Speaker John Bercow will decide which amendments are put forward later today and voting will take place in the Commons from 19:00 GMT.
Join us throughout the day as we bring live updates.