Crunch week for Brexit vote

As Tuesday's Brexit vote draws closer, Theresa May is preparing to deliver a speech in the Commons later - you can follow that here.

Earlier today, in a speech in Stoke-on-Trent, she urged MPs to back her Brexit deal "for the country's sake".

She warned of "paralysis in Parliament" if the deal is rejected and said trust in politics would suffer "catastrophic harm" if the UK did not leave the EU. Read more here.

Tomorrow is the final day - day five - of the debate, followed by the "meaningful vote" on the PM's deal.

If the deal is rejected Mrs May will get three working days to come up with a "plan B".

About 100 Tory and Democratic Unionist MPs are expected to join the opposition parties voting against the deal.

Labour has vowed to table a vote of no confidence "soon" if Mrs May is defeated.