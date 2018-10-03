Theresa May: PM's conference speech

She moves on to an attack on the Labour party, saying that Labour used to have qualities that others could respect.

"Today, when I look at the Opposition benches, I can see that Labour party...but not on the front bench.

"The Jeremy Corbyn party rejects the common values that once bridged our divide."

She questions whether former Labour PM Jim Callaghan would have asked the Russian government to confirm the findings of the UK's intelligence agencies, and asks what it has come to when Jewish people are considering leaving the country as they do not feel safe, and when senior Labour MPs are announcing that anti-Semitism is rife in the party.

"What has befallen Labour is a national tragedy," she says.

She tells the audience that it is the Conservative party's duty to make sure Jeremy Corbyn, a man who appeared on Iranian state TV, can never do what he has done to his party, to our country.

The PM says to do this, the Conservatives must be a party for everyone, "a party of unionism".

"A party, not for the few, not even for the many, but for everyone who is willing to work hard and do their best."