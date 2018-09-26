Jeremy Corbyn: Labour leader's speech

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg says: "Jeremy Corbyn believes very deeply that Britain isn't fair, and that he has ideas that will make it more fair."

She says there's been a "big push-me pull-you argument about where the power base in the Labour party really lies" at the Labour conference this week.

On the latest announcement that Jeremy Corbyn will meet Michel Barnier on Thursday, Laura says this is what "Labour have been trying to push", and the party will want to show that they are "a credible alternative to be in the room with EU officials managing the negotiations".

Discussing Labour delegates approving a motion earlier this week that would keep all options - including a fresh referendum - on the table if MPs are deadlocked over Brexit, Laura Kuenssberg says the Labour Party has shown it can come to an agreed, clear stance on the issue.