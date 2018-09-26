Jeremy Corbyn: Labour leader's speech

Chants of 'Oh, Jeremy Corbyn' sound out around the hall as the Labour Leader takes the stage to begin his speech.
Labour leader enters hall
Jeremy Corbyn shakes hands with his team, as the hall stands to greet him.
There's a big hug for his shadow chancellor John McDonnell...
Laura Kuenssberg: Corbyn believes he can make Britain more fair
Analysis
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg says: "Jeremy Corbyn believes very deeply that Britain isn't fair, and that he has ideas that will make it more fair."
She says there's been a "big push-me pull-you argument about where the power base in the Labour party really lies" at the Labour conference this week.
On the latest announcement that Jeremy Corbyn will meet Michel Barnier on Thursday, Laura says this is what "Labour have been trying to push", and the party will want to show that they are "a credible alternative to be in the room with EU officials managing the negotiations".
Discussing Labour delegates approving a motion earlier this week that would keep all options - including a fresh referendum - on the table if MPs are deadlocked over Brexit, Laura Kuenssberg says the Labour Party has shown it can come to an agreed, clear stance on the issue.
Quote Message: It's not particularly helpful, but she is a new MP and she was at a big fringe event, nothing to do with the party organisation, and I'm sure she got a little bit carried away with herself, because, if you actually look at the history of the general strike, most trade unions will tell you, it was an absolute failure for the working class." from Tom Watson Labour deputy leader
It's not particularly helpful, but she is a new MP and she was at a big fringe event, nothing to do with the party organisation, and I'm sure she got a little bit carried away with herself, because, if you actually look at the history of the general strike, most trade unions will tell you, it was an absolute failure for the working class."
Expectations from Labour activists about Corbyn speech
When it comes to Brexit, there are two parties here in Liverpool this week.
First, former Remainers, thrilled by Labour's flirting with the idea of another referendum - cheering to the rafters, delighted by the prospect of another vote. Their new hero is the shadow brexit secretary, Sir Keir Starmer - who has cajoled the party leadership to sharpen the lines of its ambiguity.
Then the other flank - Jeremy Corbyn himself, visibly lukewarm about the idea, saying not much has really changed.
Members and some MPs are deeply anxious that even sketching out the possibility of another referendum sticks two fingers up to millions of voters who want to leave the EU.
Labour might ultimately be punished by voters who are desperate for the party to try to stop us leaving the EU.
But the party could lose out just as painfully at the hands of many members of the public who chose Brexit in the referendum.
Corbyn: I'll end 'greed-is-good' culture
The Labour leader will vow to create 400,000 "green" jobs in his party conference speech.Read more
Reaction after Labour MP calls for general strike
Labour MP 'not helpful' in calling for general strike
The Labour MP for Crewe and Nantwich has been criticised by the party's deputy leader for calling on unions to stage a general strike.
Laura Smith spoke at Momentum-organised The World Transformed festival, which is running alongside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
At the event, Ms Smith called for a general strike to help bring down the Conservative government, if there isn't a general election.
A general strike is when workers from across industries take action collectively in large numbers and the last one in the UK happened in 1926.
Expectations from Labour activists about Corbyn speech
So where does Labour stand on Brexit?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Corbyn speech 'direct pitch'
Jeremy Corbyn arrives at the conference hall
The Labour leader has arrived at the Liverpool conference hall, surrounded by his team.
Dianne Abbott, John McDonnell, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey and Richard Burgon are with Mr Corbyn.
What's on the Labour leader's agenda?
Jeremy Corbyn's speech to the Labour party is his fourth conference speech to the party as leader.
What's he likely to speak about? We know that green energy, free childcare and jobs are in the speech.
Mr Corbyn will promise to sweep away the "greed-is-good" culture that caused the 2008 economic crash if he wins power.
But Brexit is not likely to be in the speech, says the BBC's Norman Smith.
Seats taken
The conference hall is filling up, ahead of the Labour leader's speech.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of Jeremy Corbyn's speech at the 2018 Labour party conference.
The Labour party is holding its annual conference in Liverpool, and the Labour leader's speech is the last event of the four day event.
Mr Corbyn is due to start speaking at 12:15 BST.