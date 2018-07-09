Reaction as Johnson and Davis resign

BBC

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson tells the BBC why Tory "high drama" is an "absolute tragedy".

"The problem is we have with these big, high-drama, fast-moving events in Westminster, but let's remember this is a very sad day for the country," he said.

"These are the most important negotiations facing this country since the Second World War.

"We have seen the two most senior cabinet members leaving the cabinet over disagreeing with that statement made today, effectively voting a no confidence in that prime minister's leadership.

"We hear rumours that there are letters going into call for a leadership election.

"That may be high drama for the Tories... but for the people out there whose jobs depend on this deal getting through it is an absolute tragedy.

"What we need to see is these negotiations getting back on track - we need strong leadership and it seems to me this government is in meltdown and there is no way I see that they are going to get out of it."