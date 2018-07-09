Reaction as Johnson and Davis resign
Summary
- Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary amid growing crisis over UK's Brexit strategy
- His resignation came hours after David Davis quit as Brexit secretary, followed by a junior minister
- Days ago the cabinet had agreed to the PM's Brexit plan at Chequers
- But Mr Davis said he did not "believe" in the Chequers plan and was not the best person to deliver it
- Prominent Leave campaigner Dominic Raab has been appointed new Brexit secretary
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Scott, Hamish Mackay and Sarah Collerton
All times stated are UK
Doubt over no-confidence vote rumour
Trump visit still on
US President Donald Trump is due to land in the UK on Thursday to meet the prime minister - who arguably may have other things on her mind.
But a statement from the White House says the visit is still on track.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "The president continues to look forward to his working visit with the prime minister on 13 July 13, and further strengthening the US-UK special relationship."
Rees-Mogg: I'd turn down foreign secretary job
Johnson's red boxes taken away
Boris Johnson may not have left the foreign secretary's official residence yet - but his ministerial red boxes now have.
Watson: 'Very sad day for the country'
Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson tells the BBC why Tory "high drama" is an "absolute tragedy".
"The problem is we have with these big, high-drama, fast-moving events in Westminster, but let's remember this is a very sad day for the country," he said.
"These are the most important negotiations facing this country since the Second World War.
"We have seen the two most senior cabinet members leaving the cabinet over disagreeing with that statement made today, effectively voting a no confidence in that prime minister's leadership.
"We hear rumours that there are letters going into call for a leadership election.
"That may be high drama for the Tories... but for the people out there whose jobs depend on this deal getting through it is an absolute tragedy.
"What we need to see is these negotiations getting back on track - we need strong leadership and it seems to me this government is in meltdown and there is no way I see that they are going to get out of it."
Russian media on Johnson's 'sensational' resignation
Russian Gazprom-owned NTV has provided its own colourful take on today's developments in the UK.
NTV says Mr Johnson, "the most controversial head of the Foreign Office", has resigned in a "sensational" development.
It adds he is well known not only owing to his "undiplomatic" statements in relation to Russia, but also because of his "unsavoury betrayal" of David Cameron.
"One can now expect a similar betrayal in relation to the lady, his benefactor Theresa May, whom he has effectively stabbed in the back," the outlet adds.
Gove still the favourite to replace Johnson
Michael Gove remains favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as foreign secretary but bookmaker Ladbrokes says a rush of bets on Jeremy Hunt has seen odds on his appointment shorten considerably.
Profile: Johnson - long a thorn in PM's side
Boris Johnson's resignation as foreign secretary over Theresa May's Brexit policy will delight some Conservatives and dismay others - but it does not come as too great a shock.
The former London mayor and prominent Leave campaigner has been at odds with Mrs May's vision for Brexit for some time and has not been shy of saying so in public, leading many to wonder why he has not been sacked before now.
Read more about his career so far.
Brexit white paper delayed
Johnson resigned over 'leadership ambitions'
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said Boris Johnson's resignation was about his "leadership ambitions".
She told BBC News: "They are not just two senior cabinet ministers, this is Brexit.
"This is because for the last two years we have just been seeing a soap opera playing out in the Tory party.
"We have not been seeing the party that is supposed to be in government thinking about the country, but only thinking about themselves.
"I have been saying to him: concentrate on the day job, Boris - think about Yemen, think about peace int he Middle East... stop thinking about your leadership ambitions and think about your day job.
"And this is about Boris Johnson going for the leadership because he is worried that someone else has gone for it first and he feels he has to catch up."
Still no word from Johnson
TV helicopters briefly captured images of Boris Johnson on the phone at the foreign secretary's official residence - but we are yet to hear from him publicly.
The BBC understands he is expected to leave the residence shortly.
Corbyn mocks PM's cabinet crisis
'Betrayed' Tory activists refused to campaign
No-confidence vote rumours
We heard earlier the PM would fight any attempt to remove her from her position and it seems she may need that resilience before the day is through...
'No chance' of revisiting Chequers plan
David Davis and Boris Johnson may have been hoping their resignations would force the prime minister to reassess the Chequers agreement, but that doesn't seem to be on the cards...
When will new foreign secretary be announced?
Labour's Mary Creagh asks Theresa May if she has appointed a new foreign secretary and, if she has, "who is it?"
The prime minister responds by saying that, as she has been in the chamber pretty much ever since the announcement, no decision has yet been made.
The decision, Mrs May says, will come "in due course".
DUP calls for clarity on 'backstop' deal
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The leader of the DUP at Westminster, Nigel Dodds, asks Theresa May to make it "very clear" that she still rejects "the EU's legal interpretation" of the plans for a 'backstop' deal on the Irish border.
He asks for a guarantee that there will be no "constitutional, political or regulatory" differences between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in the backstop deal.
Theresa May says she continues to reject a protocol on the backstop put forward by the European Commission earlier this year.
A "border down the Irish Sea" would be "completely unacceptable" to the government, she adds.
'Serious risk' of no Brexit deal, warns May
Soubry congratulates May
Pro-European Conservative MP Anna Soubry commends the prime minister on her Chequers plan and says she would like to "congratulate her on her leadership".
She asks what further details there will be in Thursday's white paper about the UK's future relationship in services with the EU.
Theresa May pledges that there will be additional details on the trade in services in the document.
She adds that it will be important that the UK maintains "flexibility" in services trade.
Clarke: Time to 'speed up' negotiations
Speaking in the Commons, Tory MP and Remainer Ken Clarke congratulated the PM on her Chequers deal and wished her luck in the "difficult few days ahead".
He then asked if she was confident the other EU leaders would accept the deal as "a starting point for negotiations".
He also asked for both sides to "speed up the serious negotiations".
Theresa May said the leaders have responded positively so far and the European Council agreed for a needed to increase the pace.
Brexit resignations 'beyond parody'
May will fight to keep job - No 10 sources
A vote of no confidence in Theresa May is not beyond the realms of possibility now, says the BBC's political editor.
Support from veteran Tory MP for PM's stance
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames asks if "despite the slings and arrows", the prime minister will "deliver a Brexit" that is good for the UK's prosperity and security.
Mrs May says that "this is exactly the aim of myself and this government".
What obstacles will there be to trade? - Rees-Mogg
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg says that the PM said that the UK would "not be hindered" from striking free trade deals, before saying that the UK would be unable to agree a trade deal with the United States, due to a commitment to the EU "common rule book".
He asks what obstacles there will be to trade.
Mrs May says that the UK "could tear up" all its regulatory standards but that isn't what the public would want the government to do.
More Brexiteer resignations to come?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Now he's gone and done it.
For a long time it has been clear that Boris Johnson was not happy with the prime minister's Brexit strategy.
His dissatisfaction was more than just the odd off-colour remark, although goodness knows there were enough of them.
His departure is a huge story and turns what might have been a couple of days of significant turmoil into a significant crisis for Theresa May and for the whole Brexit project.
He was Brexit's main cheerleader, the politician most associated with making it happen and one of the best known politicians in the country, for good or ill.
Read more from Laura here.
The pound slides
The pound has fallen in reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation.
Sterling fell half a cent against the dollar to trade at $1.3257. Against the euro, it fell back to €1.1273.
But the UK's stock market has actually picked up slightly.
Shares often rise when sterling falls, as the weaker currency lifts the value of companies' overseas earnings.
The FTSE 100 had been up by about 0.5%, but is now up by nearly 0.9%.
Whittingdale: 'Enormous act of bravery'
The former minister tweets his support for his Tory colleagues...
Will the transitional arrangement be extended?
Labour MP Hilary Benn, the chair of the Exiting the EU Committee, says the government's plans would take to 2022 to implement, and he asks if the government will extend the transitional arrangement, which currently only goes to the end of 2020.
"No," Mrs May replies.
'The British king of political eccentricity'
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has made her feelings about the former foreign secretary clear.
She said: "Remember we said that this dirty multi-part intrigue was not going to end well for Theresa May's government? Well, here you go.
"Even the British king of political eccentricity wants to get off the leaking boat.
"What did you expect? It's becoming dangerous to tell the world so many lies about 'the Kremlin's hand', 'Russia's aggression against the UK on UK territory', Novichok, World Cup 2018, etc."
Davis reacts to Johnson resignation
David Davis said it was "a pity" that Boris Johnson had quit.
He told LBC that the Chequers plan was "central" to his own job and he would have had to have been the "champion" for it.
But Mr Davis added it wasn't central to Mr Johnson's job as foreign secretary...
WATCH: Corbyn on Davis and Johnson
Cabinet minister resignation stat
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Profile: Boris Johnson
The foreign secretary has quit over Theresa May's Brexit stance - he has long been a thorn in her side.Read more
Cooper: Put Brexit plan before Commons for approval
Labour MP Yvette Cooper stands now to call on the PM to put her plans in front of the Commons to get its approval.
Theresa May swerves the question, instead repeating her belief in the viability of her proposals.
Cable: Change now 'Brexit fundamentalists' are gone
Lib Dem leader Vince Cable has called for the UK to stay in the single market and customs union, which is what he believes the "majority of the house" wants.
He said now that she has lost the support of her "Brexit fundamentalists" with the exit of David Davis and Boris Johnson, he wants her to follow the "national consensus".
But Theresa May quickly ends the speculation, saying the UK will leave both the single market and customs union.
SNP: Government in chaos
Ian Blackford now stands to issue his response to Mrs May in the Commons.
The SNP's Westminster leader starts by saying that Boris Johnson should not have been allowed to resign as foreign secretary, again calling him a "national embarrassment".
He adds it is "hard to believe" it has taken two years for the PM to put together a plan and only two days for it to start falling apart.
The government is in "chaos", he says, and Mrs May is struggling to lead her party, "never mind her government".
Corbyn: 'Cabinet ministers have jumped the sinking ship'
Mr Corbyn continues in the Commons: "Mr Speaker this mess is all of the prime minister's own making.
"For too long she has spent more time negotiating divisions in her party than putting any focus on the needs of our economy...
"The team the prime minister appointed to secure this deal for our country have jumped the sinking ship.
"Far from strong and stable there are ministers overboard and the ship is listing – all at the worst possible time."
Corbyn: 'Mess of PM's making'
Jeremy Corbyn is responding to Mrs May's statement in the Commons and says it is all "a mess of her own making".
He said: "For too long she has spent more time negotiating the divisions in her party than putting any focus on needs of our economy.
"She postured with red line after red line and now, as reality bites, she backslides on everyone of them."
Corbyn jokes about timing of resignations
To laughter, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tells MPs: "To be fair - and I want to be fair to the former Brexit secretary and the former foreign secretary - I think they would have resigned on the spot on Friday.
"But they were faced with a very long walk, no phone and due to government cuts no bus service either.
"So I think they were probably wise to hang on for a couple of days so they could get a lift home in a government car."
Lib Dems react to Johnson's resignation