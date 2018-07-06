Theresa May

Cabinet agrees Brexit plan

Summary

  1. Agreement includes proposal for UK-EU free trade area for goods
  2. The government will look for a different arrangement for services
  3. Freedom of movement will come to an end under proposals
  4. Michel Barnier says EU will now discuss whether plans are "realistic"

Live Reporting

By Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

CBI backs proposals

First reaction in from the CBI's Carolyn Fairbairn: "Business will welcome the fact the government has reached agreement. This is a genuine confidence boost and the prime minister deserves credit for delivering a unified approach."

Barnier responds

The first reaction is in from the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, who says he and his colleagues will now discuss whether the UK's proposals are "realistic".

View more on twitter

The 'Chequers statement'

BBC political correspondent Chris Mason has tweeted pictures of the document itself, with key sections highlighted.

View more on twitter

'The deal is done'

Laura Kuenssberg

BBC political editor

The deal is done. Or at least the deal that allows this fraught and complicated process to move to the next stage.

Downing Street is claiming tonight that by agreeing the Chequers Statement, that the UK now has a new offer to put to the EU: an evolved and credible set of proposals to put to the rest of the continent.

It is not the clean break that many Brexiteers had argued for.

It envisages an end to unlimited EU immigration yes, but sketches out a very close relationship with regard to EU law for much of the economy, and a complicated, but shared approach to customs where the UK and the rest of the continent will work closely together.

Read the rest of Laura's blog here.

Some Brexiteers are cross

The "softest form of Brexit" according to Westminster blogger Guido Fawkes

'Brexit victory' for May

The Times says the prime minister has claimed "Brexit victory" - and adds that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson "will be sacked" if he rebels again.

The front page of the Financial Times adds that Mrs May has won backing for a "soft Brexit".

View more on twitter

Will EU negotiators like the proposals?

There's no news yet on what EU negotiators like Michel Barnier (pictured) will think of the proposed deal, but the prime minister said she has been talking to European leaders “over the last week or so”.

She believes the proposals will be “good for the UK and good for the EU”.

Mrs May added she looked forward to the plan being “received positively” by the EU.

Michel Barnier
AFP

The '12 key principles' behind the plan

Downing Street has tweeted a video of what it says are the "key principles" behind the new proposals.

They include an end to the free movement of people and an end to sending "vast amounts of money" to the EU.

View more on twitter

Proposals ‘likely to anger’ Brexiteers

Laura Kuenssberg

BBC political editor

The document is likely to anger many Tory Brexiteers, and will be pored over in the coming days.

The government is publishing the agreement as an official document - but it is not yet clear how many objections were raised.

Number 10 will hope that this new commitment will unlock the next phase of talks with the rest of the EU.

The final political agreement is due in mid October.

‘Important step’ for UK

Mrs May said this was an "important step" in the process of negotiating the UK's smooth exit from the EU.

"Of course we still have work to do with the EU in ensuring that we get to that end point in October," she said.

"But this is good we have come today, following our detailed discussions, to a positive future for the UK.

Theresa May
PA

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to the BBC’s live page as Prime Minister Theresa May announces her cabinet has agreed a “collective position for the future of our negotiations with the EU".

Here are the main points:

  • The UK will call for a UK-EU free trade area with a “common rule book” for industrial goods and agricultural products
  • However, the UK will ask for a different deal for services
  • The common rule book for freedom of movement as it stands will come to an end under the plan
  • The plan proposes that that UK would be able to control its own tariffs and develop an independent trade policy

