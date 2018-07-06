Cabinet agrees Brexit plan

The deal is done. Or at least the deal that allows this fraught and complicated process to move to the next stage.

Downing Street is claiming tonight that by agreeing the Chequers Statement, that the UK now has a new offer to put to the EU: an evolved and credible set of proposals to put to the rest of the continent.

It is not the clean break that many Brexiteers had argued for.

It envisages an end to unlimited EU immigration yes, but sketches out a very close relationship with regard to EU law for much of the economy, and a complicated, but shared approach to customs where the UK and the rest of the continent will work closely together.

