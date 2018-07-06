Cabinet agrees Brexit plan
- Agreement includes proposal for UK-EU free trade area for goods
- The government will look for a different arrangement for services
- Freedom of movement will come to an end under proposals
- Michel Barnier says EU will now discuss whether plans are "realistic"
CBI backs proposals
First reaction in from the CBI's Carolyn Fairbairn: "Business will welcome the fact the government has reached agreement. This is a genuine confidence boost and the prime minister deserves credit for delivering a unified approach."
Barnier responds
The first reaction is in from the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, who says he and his colleagues will now discuss whether the UK's proposals are "realistic".
The 'Chequers statement'
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason has tweeted pictures of the document itself, with key sections highlighted.
'The deal is done'
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The deal is done. Or at least the deal that allows this fraught and complicated process to move to the next stage.
Downing Street is claiming tonight that by agreeing the Chequers Statement, that the UK now has a new offer to put to the EU: an evolved and credible set of proposals to put to the rest of the continent.
It is not the clean break that many Brexiteers had argued for.
It envisages an end to unlimited EU immigration yes, but sketches out a very close relationship with regard to EU law for much of the economy, and a complicated, but shared approach to customs where the UK and the rest of the continent will work closely together.
Some Brexiteers are cross
The "softest form of Brexit" according to Westminster blogger Guido Fawkes
'Brexit victory' for May
The Times says the prime minister has claimed "Brexit victory" - and adds that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson "will be sacked" if he rebels again.
The front page of the Financial Times adds that Mrs May has won backing for a "soft Brexit".
Will EU negotiators like the proposals?
There's no news yet on what EU negotiators like Michel Barnier (pictured) will think of the proposed deal, but the prime minister said she has been talking to European leaders “over the last week or so”.
She believes the proposals will be “good for the UK and good for the EU”.
Mrs May added she looked forward to the plan being “received positively” by the EU.
The '12 key principles' behind the plan
Downing Street has tweeted a video of what it says are the "key principles" behind the new proposals.
They include an end to the free movement of people and an end to sending "vast amounts of money" to the EU.
Proposals ‘likely to anger’ Brexiteers
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
The document is likely to anger many Tory Brexiteers, and will be pored over in the coming days.
The government is publishing the agreement as an official document - but it is not yet clear how many objections were raised.
Number 10 will hope that this new commitment will unlock the next phase of talks with the rest of the EU.
The final political agreement is due in mid October.
‘Important step’ for UK
Mrs May said this was an "important step" in the process of negotiating the UK's smooth exit from the EU.
"Of course we still have work to do with the EU in ensuring that we get to that end point in October," she said.
"But this is good we have come today, following our detailed discussions, to a positive future for the UK.
Here are the main points: