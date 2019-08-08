Local elections 2018: As it happened

Richard Burgon, Labour's shadow justice secretary, denies the results were bad.
"They were solid results," he says, pointing out that his party got more seats than in the 2014 elections.
But he acknowledges they could have been better and the party needs to "get a grip" on the problem of anti-Semitism.
He denies that leader Jeremy Corbyn's response to Syria and the poisoning of the Russian spy in Salisbury were issues on the doorstep for traditional Labour voters.
He says in his experience of doorknocking in these elections, it was "very rare" for the public to raise Mr Corbyn's leadership in a negative way.
Campbell: We should be destroying the Tories
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former communications director, is not impressed with Labour's results.
"What planet are they on? These are bad results.
"You do not get into a winning position by being in denial," he tells the Today programme.
The current government is the "worst in living memory", showing "serial incompetence day after day", he says, yet the public don't seem remotely interested in supporting Labour.
"We're mid-term in the middle of disastrous Brexit negotiations. We should be destroying this Tory party.
"Brexit is a fog that is clouding the entirety of our politics. Both main parties are ducking the big questions," he says.
He wants to see Labour come out and lead on Brexit.
Asked if he thinks Mr Corbyn should stand down, he replies: "I'm not saying that."
Corbyn: Labour well-placed to win general election
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour have built on the "historic gains" made at the last general election.
In a thank you video to party members and supporters, the party leader says Labour won Plymouth and Kirklees, increased the number of councillors across England and made progress in the places it needs to win the next general election.
Labour has had its best results in London since 1971, he adds, and missed out on winning the flagship Conservative London borough of Wandsworth "by a whisker".
He concludes by saying Labour is well-placed to fight and win the next general election.
Still waiting on results for several Tower Hamlets wards - 27 of 45 seats have been declared so far.
We already know Labour has control of the council.
Labour gains Tower Hamlets
Labour has gained control of Tower Hamlets council from no overall control
after winning 23 of the 45 seats.
Some wards are still to declare.
New Sheffield City Region mayor: Yorkshire devolution talks needed
Dan Jarvis, the Labour MP who has been elected the first mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said there is a "conversation to be had" about the future of Yorkshire devolution.
Among the ex-soldier's first jobs will be to help the leaders of Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham councils agree a deal on the issue.
A deal struck in 2015 with the then chancellor George Osborne paved the way for the region to take control of power over transport, strategic planning and skills and receive £900m over 30 years.
But the leaders of Barnsley and Doncaster councils have refused to agree to the proposal and have thrown their weight, together with Mr Jarvis, into securing a devolution deal for the whole of Yorkshire.
Tower Hamlets: Six seats declared out of 45 and recount underway
It looks like Tower Hamlets may not be declaring any time soon.
There is already a recount underway for Canary Wharf ward, which was too close to call.
And there could be a possible recount in Island Gardens, the council said.
'Dizzying' time for the Greens
The leader of the Green Party in Worcester tweeted that he's "a little dizzy" after the party took its highest ever total of councillors with three.
All eyes on Tower Hamlets
The last council to declare is Tower Hamlets.
The results are coming through - but for many at the count, tiredness is beginning to set in.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Recap: Parties neck and neck at finish line
With the last of the results coming in this morning, it's time for a quick recap:
Read more about the results here.
Analysis suggests the two main parties were neck and neck overall in terms of national vote share - on 35% each.
Labour called the results solid but leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "disappointed at places where we lost a bit of ground".
The BBC's Chris Mason said the overriding sentiment among Conservatives was one of relief.
The Lib Dems gained four councils while UKIP saw its vote collapse.
Progress: We are shifting Labour's Brexit policy
The annual conference of Progress, a centre-left pressure group, is under way in central London.
In her opening speech, chair Alison McGovern says the group was shfting Labour's policy on Brexit.
"Last year our policy was to leave the customs union, now it is to stay in the customs union," she tells delegates.
She goes on to say immigration has made families and the country strong, and "we will never be embarrassed to say so".
"We must stand against those who demonise immigrants," she adds.
Alastair Campell, Tony Blair's director of communications, and Liz Kendall, a former Labour leadership contender, are to speak at the event.
Why all the performance review headlines, MP asks
Labour MP for Ellesmere Port & Neston tweets:
Watch how the winners and losers emerged
Worried you missed all the results drama? Catch up here with our video of the winners and the losers.
Local elections: The results in maps and charts
Labour has failed to take target councils in London, while the Conservatives have lost control of two councils.Read more
Labour results 'solid but could have been better'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Richard Burgon, Labour's shadow justice secretary, denies the results were bad.
"They were solid results," he says, pointing out that his party got more seats than in the 2014 elections.
But he acknowledges they could have been better and the party needs to "get a grip" on the problem of anti-Semitism.
He denies that leader Jeremy Corbyn's response to Syria and the poisoning of the Russian spy in Salisbury were issues on the doorstep for traditional Labour voters.
He says in his experience of doorknocking in these elections, it was "very rare" for the public to raise Mr Corbyn's leadership in a negative way.
Campbell: We should be destroying the Tories
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former communications director, is not impressed with Labour's results.
"What planet are they on? These are bad results.
"You do not get into a winning position by being in denial," he tells the Today programme.
The current government is the "worst in living memory", showing "serial incompetence day after day", he says, yet the public don't seem remotely interested in supporting Labour.
"We're mid-term in the middle of disastrous Brexit negotiations. We should be destroying this Tory party.
"Brexit is a fog that is clouding the entirety of our politics. Both main parties are ducking the big questions," he says.
He wants to see Labour come out and lead on Brexit.
Asked if he thinks Mr Corbyn should stand down, he replies: "I'm not saying that."
Corbyn: Labour well-placed to win general election
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour have built on the "historic gains" made at the last general election.
In a thank you video to party members and supporters, the party leader says Labour won Plymouth and Kirklees, increased the number of councillors across England and made progress in the places it needs to win the next general election.
Labour has had its best results in London since 1971, he adds, and missed out on winning the flagship Conservative London borough of Wandsworth "by a whisker".
He concludes by saying Labour is well-placed to fight and win the next general election.
Campbell to say his Labour tribalism pushed to limit
Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former director of communications, is coming up shortly on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
In a speech later today to the centre left pressure group Progress, he is expected to say that "Labour tribalism is being pushed to the limit".
He will add that the party is a "long way" from where it needs to be and that "huge swathes of the country" cannot accept "this Labour Party", with Jeremy Corbyn at its helm, in power.
Conservatives and Labour neck and neck, projections suggest
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
BBC political reporter Tom Barton says neither Labour nor the Conservatives would be dancing in the aisles nor particularly despondent after the results from Thursday.
He says while the elections were only held in parts of England, some conclusions could be drawn with the BBC's projected national share of the vote.
That has both parties neck and neck on 35%. Not much, it seems, has moved since last year's general election, he adds.
Newspaper review: 'Everyone's a winner'
The fallout from the elections dominates the headlines in Saturday's papers.
The i focuses on the downfall of UKIP, which lost more than 100 council seats - with the Conservatives swallowing up many of their votes in pro-Brexit areas.
Theresa May has "survived the biggest test of public opinion since the general election", it adds.
It also declares "everyone's a winner", citing Labour's solid - if unspectacular - gains.
The Guardian writes there are "big lessons and implications" for Labour.
It asks whether the party should now reconsider its "strategic ambiguity" over leaving the European Union.
The Times also suggests a rethink - questioning the methods of the group Momentum.
It points out that the party's solitary council gain was in Plymouth where the group was not involved.
It also asks whether the party's focus on urban voters under the age of 45 is misplaced.
Read the full paper review here.
The final count
With all councils now declared, the results are:
More about the results here
Final results in
Counting is finally finished in Tower Hamlets:
Almost there...
Still waiting on results for several Tower Hamlets wards - 27 of 45 seats have been declared so far.
We already know Labour has control of the council.
Labour gains Tower Hamlets
Labour has gained control of Tower Hamlets council from no overall control after winning 23 of the 45 seats.
Some wards are still to declare.
New Sheffield City Region mayor: Yorkshire devolution talks needed
Dan Jarvis, the Labour MP who has been elected the first mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said there is a "conversation to be had" about the future of Yorkshire devolution.
Among the ex-soldier's first jobs will be to help the leaders of Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham councils agree a deal on the issue.
A deal struck in 2015 with the then chancellor George Osborne paved the way for the region to take control of power over transport, strategic planning and skills and receive £900m over 30 years.
But the leaders of Barnsley and Doncaster councils have refused to agree to the proposal and have thrown their weight, together with Mr Jarvis, into securing a devolution deal for the whole of Yorkshire.
Tower Hamlets: Six seats declared out of 45 and recount underway
It looks like Tower Hamlets may not be declaring any time soon.
There is already a recount underway for Canary Wharf ward, which was too close to call.
And there could be a possible recount in Island Gardens, the council said.
'Dizzying' time for the Greens
The leader of the Green Party in Worcester tweeted that he's "a little dizzy" after the party took its highest ever total of councillors with three.
All eyes on Tower Hamlets
The last council to declare is Tower Hamlets.
The results are coming through - but for many at the count, tiredness is beginning to set in.
Greens: We're England's fourth party
Caroline Lucas says her party defied expectations in a "David and Goliath" battle against big parties.Read more