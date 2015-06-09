Stormont

Tuesday at Stormont: 9 June 2015

Summary

  1. The Regional Development Committee tabled a motion stating it had "lost confidence in the Department for Regional Development's ability to effectively manage and maintain its budget".
  2. MLAs passed the further consideration stage of the Reservoirs Bill. The bill aims to ensure that reservoirs were managed so as to minimise the risk of flooding as a result of dam failure.
  3. The final stage of the Ombudsman and Commissioner for Complaints (Amendment) Bill passed.
  4. Finance Minister Arlene Foster and Health Minister Simon Hamilton appeared at Question Time.