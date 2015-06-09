Tuesday at Stormont: 9 June 2015

Summary
- The Regional Development Committee tabled a motion stating it had "lost confidence in the Department for Regional Development's ability to effectively manage and maintain its budget".
- MLAs passed the further consideration stage of the Reservoirs Bill. The bill aims to ensure that reservoirs were managed so as to minimise the risk of flooding as a result of dam failure.
- The final stage of the Ombudsman and Commissioner for Complaints (Amendment) Bill passed.
- Finance Minister Arlene Foster and Health Minister Simon Hamilton appeared at Question Time.