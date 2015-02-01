Composite images of politicians, historic election moments and BBC broadcasters

Politics Live - Campaign countdown

Summary

  1. Education Secretary Nicky Morgan sets out plans for new times tables tests at age 11
  2. Mrs Morgan also indicates Conservatives would protect spending on schools for ages 5-16
  3. Also on the Andrew Marr Show, Douglas Alexander warns that SNP votes could let in Conservatives
  4. There are 95 days to go until the General Election on 7 May
  5. Rolling coverage from the BBC's political team - from the Andrew Marr Show at 9am to Sunday Politics and the World This Weekend
  6. Reaction to the big political stories in the Sunday newspapers
  7. Watch/listen to the full editions of today's programmes by clicking on the 'Live Coverage' tab
  8. You can see the pick of the day's output by selecting the 'Key Video' tab

Live Reporting

By Sam Francis and Matthew Davis

All times stated are UK

That's all for now folks

That about wraps up Campaign Countdown for Sunday, on a day in which Education Secretary Nicky Morgan

gave a strong indication that a future Conservative government would ring-fence most of the budget for schools in England. She said an announcement would be made "very shortly". The Liberal Democrats went further, promising to protect more by pledging no cuts affecting three- to 19-year-olds.

Meanwhile, Labour election strategist Douglas Alexander told the BBC that

newspaper claims that Labour's campaign was in trouble were "rubbish", the SNP
called for one of the General Election leaders' debates to be held in Scotland, and UKIP's Nigel Farage
celebrated the end of Dry January.

Join us again at 06:00 on Monday.

Nigel Farage
Twitter

Alastair Campbell

Former No10 spokesman

tweets: timeline full of campaigners all parties saying they're getting great doorstep reception. Be good to see the odd 'got told to get lost'

Julian Huppert

Liberal Democrat MP

tweets : I'm very pleased that prisoners will now be able to get books. We should be encouraging prisoners to read and study.

Prison 'book ban' rule relaxed

Prison Book Ban
PA

The rule that effectively stopped prison inmates in England and Wales receiving books

has been relaxed.

The Incentives and Earned Privileges scheme was introduced in November 2013. Under the rules, prisoners are prevented from receiving parcels unless there are "exceptional circumstances", such as a medical condition.

But a High Court ruling in December said that restricting prisoners' access to books was unlawful.

'Not proud' of same-sex marriage

The Independent

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has told party activists he is "not proud" his government introduced same-sex marriage, the

Independent reports.

The paper has got a hold of a conference call in which Mr Rees-Mogg, the MP for Somerset North, allegedly tells sympathetic Tory activists "I'm not proud that this government passed that into law and it alienated a lot of our traditional supporters. So I think the least said soonest mended."

Jacob Rees-Mogg
BBC

Dan Hodges

Political Commentator, Telegraph

tweets: Labour's response to Stefano Pessina is madness. Foreign? Wealthy? Britain don't want your stinkin' money...

Leaders' debates

More on that call by the SNP for one of the General Election leaders' debates to be held in Scotland:

MSP Stewart Maxwell says in a statement: "The SNP are taking nothing for granted, but we believe that the election campaign in Scotland, and hopefully the outcome, will be significant on a UK-wide basis - therefore it would be appropriate for the broadcasters to consider holding one of the seven-way debates in Scotland."

He adds: "The network broadcast media are rightly doing more than at the last election to reflect political diversity across the UK, and so the debates themselves should not all take place in London."

Murphy: Labour will beat SNP

Daily Record

Jim Murphy
Danny Lawson

Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy has insisted that his party will win more Westminster seats than the SNP, the

Daily Record reports.

The

latest poll gives the SNP a 18-point lead but Murphy said he believes public opinion will "switch big" to Labour in the run-up to the May 7 election, even predicting his party would increase their 41 MPs in Scotland.

His comments came as he celebrated 50 days in his role as head of Scottish Labour, who in turn

have released a five second vine of his achievements in office.

Labour hits back

Chris Mason

Political correspondent, BBC News

The shadow Business Secretary Chuka Umunna has responded to comments by

Stefano Pessina, Executive Chairman of Alliance Boots, who said a Labour government under Ed Miliband would be a "catastrophe" for Britain.

"It is important that the voice of business is heard during this General Election campaign, not least on Europe. But the British people and British businesses will draw their own conclusions when those who don't live here, don't pay tax in this country and lead firms that reportedly avoid making a fair contribution in what they pay purport to know what is in Britain's best interests."

Nadine Dorries interview

The Sunday Telegraph

Nadine Dorries
PA Wire

The newly rebranded Nadine Dorries, author and MP for Mid Befordshire, has an interview in

today's Telegraph where she describe how a bitterly poor upbringing "drove" her to a £500,000 salary.

Prisoner rehabilitation

Prisoner scheme
Getty Images

A scheme that will use private contractors to rehabilitate prisoners who have served short sentences

is going live today.

Under the scheme any prisoner who has served a sentence of less than a year will be supervised for 12 months from their release.

Companies will be paid by results, and earn more cash if the criminals do not commit further crimes.

Tom Newton Dunn

Sun political editor

tweets: The most impressive big TV interview yet by
@sajidjavid on
#bbcsp. The formidable
@afneil barely laid a glove on him. Watch this space.

Tim Montgomerie

Columnist, The Times

tweets: Rebranded: Not
@NadineDorriesMP the politician anymore but "Nadine the Author"

Nadine the Author
Twitter

Analysis: School spending

Robin Brant
BBC

BBC political correspondent Robin Brant: "Promising to protect spending on schools in England is not a big surprise. The Conservatives have already pledged to increase it to £53bn this year and the Lib Dems have gone further, saying they would extend it to include education of children from three to 19 years old.

"But Nicky Morgan's nod on TV this morning leads to the inevitable question of where will the next round of cuts come then? If school spending in England is protected, and the NHS and international aid, what will the Conservatives cut more to hit their deficit target?

"The generals at the MoD will fear it's them again although the evidence on welfare suggests they may want to go further there too. For the record Labour has said it plans to get the deficit down 'as soon as possible' in the next five years, but it is yet to lay out its specific plans for education spending."

The 'real Nick Clegg'

Political commentator for the Financial Times, Janan Ganesh, calls personal attacks on Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg "one of the saddest parts" of this government. Guardian Journalist, and fellow Sunday Politics pundit, Jackie Ashley says that Mr Clegg was "ruined by the tuition fees". Mr Ganesh calls Mr Clegg a "natural performer" after his appearance on Channel 4's '

The last leg', and tells Andrew Neil people have "lost sight" of the real Nick Clegg in "the vitriol of the last five years".

'Come out fighting'

Nick Watt
BBC

Nicholas Watt, the Guardian's chief political correspondent, tells Andrew Neil that there are some people in Labour's shadow cabinet who are now "resigned" to the fact that Ed Miliband will not "connect all that brilliantly" with the general public. But he says Labour must, like New Labour and the New Democrats in other elections, come out fighting rather than complaining about the coverage they might get in newspapers.

Pic: Sunday Politics pundits panel

Sunday Politics

Sunday Politics newspaper panel
BBC

Suction machine London?

Business Secretary Vince Cable rows back from his

previous view that London is "sucking in growth" at the expense of the rest of the country. He tells the London-only bit of the Sunday Politics that London's economy's growth is "welcome" but insists the government are overseeing "growth around the country" through the use of the Regional Growth Fund and City Deals.

