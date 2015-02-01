Politics Live - Campaign countdown
Summary
- Education Secretary Nicky Morgan sets out plans for new times tables tests at age 11
- Mrs Morgan also indicates Conservatives would protect spending on schools for ages 5-16
- Also on the Andrew Marr Show, Douglas Alexander warns that SNP votes could let in Conservatives
- There are 95 days to go until the General Election on 7 May
- Rolling coverage from the BBC's political team - from the Andrew Marr Show at 9am to Sunday Politics and the World This Weekend
- Reaction to the big political stories in the Sunday newspapers
By Sam Francis and Matthew Davis
All times stated are UK
That's all for now folks
That about wraps up Campaign Countdown for Sunday, on a day in which Education Secretary Nicky Morgangave a strong indication that a future Conservative government would ring-fence most of the budget for schools in England. She said an announcement would be made "very shortly". The Liberal Democrats went further, promising to protect more by pledging no cuts affecting three- to 19-year-olds.
Meanwhile, Labour election strategist Douglas Alexander told the BBC thatnewspaper claims that Labour's campaign was in trouble were "rubbish", the SNP called for one of the General Election leaders' debates to be held in Scotland, and UKIP's Nigel Farage celebrated the end of Dry January.
Join us again at 06:00 on Monday.
Prison 'book ban' rule relaxed
The rule that effectively stopped prison inmates in England and Wales receiving bookshas been relaxed.
The Incentives and Earned Privileges scheme was introduced in November 2013. Under the rules, prisoners are prevented from receiving parcels unless there are "exceptional circumstances", such as a medical condition.
But a High Court ruling in December said that restricting prisoners' access to books was unlawful.
'Not proud' of same-sex marriage
The Independent
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has told party activists he is "not proud" his government introduced same-sex marriage, theIndependent reports.
The paper has got a hold of a conference call in which Mr Rees-Mogg, the MP for Somerset North, allegedly tells sympathetic Tory activists "I'm not proud that this government passed that into law and it alienated a lot of our traditional supporters. So I think the least said soonest mended."
Leaders' debates
More on that call by the SNP for one of the General Election leaders' debates to be held in Scotland:MSP Stewart Maxwell says in a statement: "The SNP are taking nothing for granted, but we believe that the election campaign in Scotland, and hopefully the outcome, will be significant on a UK-wide basis - therefore it would be appropriate for the broadcasters to consider holding one of the seven-way debates in Scotland."
He adds: "The network broadcast media are rightly doing more than at the last election to reflect political diversity across the UK, and so the debates themselves should not all take place in London."
Murphy: Labour will beat SNP
Daily Record
Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy has insisted that his party will win more Westminster seats than the SNP, theDaily Record reports.
Thelatest poll gives the SNP a 18-point lead but Murphy said he believes public opinion will "switch big" to Labour in the run-up to the May 7 election, even predicting his party would increase their 41 MPs in Scotland.
His comments came as he celebrated 50 days in his role as head of Scottish Labour, who in turnhave released a five second vine of his achievements in office.
Labour hits back
The shadow Business Secretary Chuka Umunna has responded to comments byStefano Pessina, Executive Chairman of Alliance Boots, who said a Labour government under Ed Miliband would be a "catastrophe" for Britain.
"It is important that the voice of business is heard during this General Election campaign, not least on Europe. But the British people and British businesses will draw their own conclusions when those who don't live here, don't pay tax in this country and lead firms that reportedly avoid making a fair contribution in what they pay purport to know what is in Britain's best interests."
Nadine Dorries interview
The Sunday Telegraph
The newly rebranded Nadine Dorries, author and MP for Mid Befordshire, has an interview intoday's Telegraph where she describe how a bitterly poor upbringing "drove" her to a £500,000 salary.
Prisoner rehabilitation
A scheme that will use private contractors to rehabilitate prisoners who have served short sentencesis going live today.
Under the scheme any prisoner who has served a sentence of less than a year will be supervised for 12 months from their release.
Companies will be paid by results, and earn more cash if the criminals do not commit further crimes.
Analysis: School spending
BBC political correspondent Robin Brant: "Promising to protect spending on schools in England is not a big surprise. The Conservatives have already pledged to increase it to £53bn this year and the Lib Dems have gone further, saying they would extend it to include education of children from three to 19 years old.
"But Nicky Morgan's nod on TV this morning leads to the inevitable question of where will the next round of cuts come then? If school spending in England is protected, and the NHS and international aid, what will the Conservatives cut more to hit their deficit target?
"The generals at the MoD will fear it's them again although the evidence on welfare suggests they may want to go further there too. For the record Labour has said it plans to get the deficit down 'as soon as possible' in the next five years, but it is yet to lay out its specific plans for education spending."
The 'real Nick Clegg'
Political commentator for the Financial Times, Janan Ganesh, calls personal attacks on Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg "one of the saddest parts" of this government. Guardian Journalist, and fellow Sunday Politics pundit, Jackie Ashley says that Mr Clegg was "ruined by the tuition fees". Mr Ganesh calls Mr Clegg a "natural performer" after his appearance on Channel 4's 'The last leg', and tells Andrew Neil people have "lost sight" of the real Nick Clegg in "the vitriol of the last five years".
'Come out fighting'
Nicholas Watt, the Guardian's chief political correspondent, tells Andrew Neil that there are some people in Labour's shadow cabinet who are now "resigned" to the fact that Ed Miliband will not "connect all that brilliantly" with the general public. But he says Labour must, like New Labour and the New Democrats in other elections, come out fighting rather than complaining about the coverage they might get in newspapers.
Suction machine London?
Business Secretary Vince Cable rows back from hisprevious view that London is "sucking in growth" at the expense of the rest of the country. He tells the London-only bit of the Sunday Politics that London's economy's growth is "welcome" but insists the government are overseeing "growth around the country" through the use of the Regional Growth Fund and City Deals.