Politics Live - Churchill remembered

Summary
- Events were held to mark the 50th anniversary of wartime leader Winston Churchill's funeral
- There are 97 days to go until the General Election on 7 May
Goodnight
That's all from us tonight, at the end of the first week of our live online reporting of general election news. Today many politicians joined those marking the50th anniversary of the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill - an event which stirred memories for many readers. The boat that carried the former prime minister's coffin along the Thames in 1965 repeated the journey, with members of his family among those on board. Prime Minister David Cameron laid a wreath in memory of the World War Two leader, whom he called "a great leader and great Briton" and an evening service was held at Westminster Abbey.
We will be back on Sunday from 08:00 GMT.
Saturday's Daily Express: "Found: Key to longer life"
Emma Verey
emails: I was 11. I remember it all very vividly. We went first, my parents, brother and I, to his lying in, very early before school. I remember getting up in the dark. It was very cold, very sombre and even at 7am, when we got there, I remember Big Ben, a long silent snake of people waiting to file in. We watched the funeral procession leaning out of first floor windows from rooms in the ShellMex building along the Strand, all dressed in dark tidy clothes and with none of the party noise and atmosphere you would normally expect a gathering of people to generate. I will never forget the sight of the crowds bowing their heads and the men taking off their hats as the gun carriage passed and then us all turning inside to follow it on television which in itself seemed very strange. Even as children we knew it was a day for silence and a day to remember. I can't believe it was 50 years ago.
Greek debt
Greece's finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, told BBC Newsnight his country was "asking for a few short weeks to put together sensible proposals that minimise cost to European taxpayers".
Cameron next?
Nick Clegg is asked which other politician he would like to face questions on The Last Leg. "David Cameron," he replies instantly.
Tuition fees
On The Last Leg TV programme on Channel 4, Nick Clegg is asked how bad he feels, on a scale of one to 10, about the coalition's policy on tuition fees. "I'm not Prime Minister and you can't do everything you want," the deputy PM says. When pressed, he responds: "Nine and a half."
Funeral train
Phil Peel was a schoolboy when Sir Winston Churchill's funeral train passed through Oxford. Phil tells us: "I was at school in Oxford, so cycled to the station. People were standing on the tracks as the train with Winston Churchill's coffin passed. It was very hushed, but I think the Oxford church bells were ringing."
Clegg on Last Leg
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is this week's guest on Channel 4 comedy The Last Leg tonight. Asked how other politicians view his decision to appear on the show, he answered: "Brave, which usually means foolish."
emails: I was nine when the great man died. Our family business, T H Bull & Sons Ltd, was one of the London wholesale newsagents, and so we had contacts in Fleet Street. My father took me and my younger brother to the Daily Express building in Fleet Street, and we watched the funeral procession from the first floor windows.
I remember how quiet the crowds were, absolutely silent as the gun carriage went by; just the crunch on the sand as the wheels passed along the road. The occasional order from an officer, and the slow march of the sailors is also a vivid memory. It also stuck in my mind seeing people remove their hats as the carriage moved past them.
Honours shake-up?
The Scottish Daily Mail says the Prince of Wales wants to shake-up the honours system because awards are going to the "wrong people for the wrong reasons".
emails: I was not born till 1972, but my trumpet teacher talked about how he played the last post at his funeral. He was recalled from duties in Germany with the army days before his death was announced to rehearse.
emails: My memory was as a seven year old, watching the funeral with my family on black and white television in rural South Australia. My parents wanted us to watch it - a State funeral of a great man, notwithstanding the Gallipoli campaign. I remembered being completely overawed by the carriages and the nodding cranes - although I did not understand the significance of the occasion or the man until later in life. Very moving to be working in the City of London on this day so many years later.
'Miracle' mother
emails: I can vividly remember Winston Churchill's funeral as it was televised live across the nation here in the United States. My father was in the Army Air Force during World War II, and we had great respect and admiration for Churchill's leadership of his country during that war. We lived in a tiny town in rural Iowa then and everyone watched this event with great thankfulness for his life and sadness at his passing. As his mother was American, we felt a special bond with him in that respect as well.
I think this country would equate his funeral and the intense feelings of sadness it generated across our country to that of FDR's and Eisenhower's whose passing our country deeply mourned for thirty days. With sincere affection to the British people as they remember and celebrate the life of this extraordinary man.
Interrogations
Early editions of the Saturday papers are arriving.The Independent reports claims from an American official that terror suspects held by the CIA were interrogated on the British territory of Diego Garcia "despite the repeated denials of London and Washington".