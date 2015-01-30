Politics Live - Churchill remembered

emails: I was 11. I remember it all very vividly. We went first, my parents, brother and I, to his lying in, very early before school. I remember getting up in the dark. It was very cold, very sombre and even at 7am, when we got there, I remember Big Ben, a long silent snake of people waiting to file in. We watched the funeral procession leaning out of first floor windows from rooms in the ShellMex building along the Strand, all dressed in dark tidy clothes and with none of the party noise and atmosphere you would normally expect a gathering of people to generate. I will never forget the sight of the crowds bowing their heads and the men taking off their hats as the gun carriage passed and then us all turning inside to follow it on television which in itself seemed very strange. Even as children we knew it was a day for silence and a day to remember. I can't believe it was 50 years ago.