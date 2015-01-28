Wednesday in the European Parliament
Summary
- The day's business began at 14.00 GMT with a debate on new EU counter-terrorism measures, in the wake of the terror attacks in France earlier this month.
- After that, MEPs debated the European Commission's proposed investment plan, which hopes to raise €315bn in investment over the next three years.
- The final debate of the sitting was on climate change targets, ahead of a UN conference to be held in Paris in September.
By Paul Seddon
Goodnight
This evening's debate on climate change - the final item on the agenda - comes to a close.
MEPs will now close today's sitting with a short round of one-minute speeches on topical subjects, for which we are unfortunately unable to provide live video coverage.
The next sitting of the European Parliament will be the full plenary session in just under two weeks' time, between 9-12 February. We hope you can join us then.
Minister's response
European Parliament
Brussels
Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica - who is EU Secretary in the Latvian government - gives a closing speech on behalf of the Council of Ministers.
She says that whilst member states recognise that the Lima negotiations were "difficult", she highlights that there is "no alternative" but to continue negotiations ahead of the Paris conference.
Stressing the importance of climate change policy to Latvia's six-month presidency of the Council - which began earlier this month - she says the EU must work to develop an energy policy based on "solidarity" between countries and more efficient use of resources.
Commissioner's response
European Parliament
Brussels
Closing the debate on behalf of the Commission, Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete says public funds must be used to leverage further private money for investment in renewable energy, and going to support developing countries included in the deal to help them achieve whatever goals are agreed.
In response to criticism from some MEPs that the October climate targets will hamper the economies of certain EU countries, he underlines that the agreement was reached unanimously by the 28 members of the bloc.
He finishes by pledging to bring forward "credible proposals" on behalf of the EU to the Paris talks.
Catching the eye
We're now on to the "catch the eye" procedure, when unscheduled speakers can make short interventions before the debate is closed by the Council and Commission.
'A few crazy people'
European Parliament
Brussels
Polish Eurosceptic Robert Jarosław Iwaszkiewicz introduces a different tone into the debate, arguing that only "a few crazy people" believe that climate change is being caused by human activities.
He criticises the effects of the recently-agreed 2030 EU climate targets, saying that taxpayers in Poland will ultimately have to pay for implementing them, and that they will leave the country dependent on buying energy from France and Germany.
'Discouraging investment'
European Parliament
Brussels
Polish Conservative Jadwiga Wisniewska says she worries that the EU's current 2030 climate goals are discouraging investment in Europe and making its businesses less competitive.
She says an agreement needs greater commitments from major polluters outside the EU, claiming that by 2030 the bloc will only represent a small proportion of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Committee resolution
MEPs on the Parliament's environment committee passed aresolution in November that said EU countries should play a "key role" in the negotiations, and that rich nations should stick to their promise of giving $100bn per year to the UN's Green Climate Fund by 2020.
It also said that the agreement reached at Paris next year should include "clear steps" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2050, compared to 1990 levels.
Climate change targets
After anagreement reached last October, new EU climate change targets have been set for the year 2030 - replacing the current targets, which apply until 2020.
Leaders agreed a nationally binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below 1990 levels by the year 2030.
Other targets, which will only be binding at an EU level, aim to boost renewable energy use to 27% of the total energy mix, and increase energy efficiency by at least 27%.
ETS reform
European Parliament
Brussels
German centre-right MEP Ivo Belet says that whilst "no one else can hold a candle" to the EU's climate change targets, more must be done in Europe to ensure better development of sustainable energy sources, and in particular calls for reform of the bloc's "ETS" system.
This is a policy to reduce climate change in the 28 EU countries, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
In all, it covers more than 11,000 power stations and industrial plants.
Stations covered by the system have a cap set on the amount of certain greenhouse gases that they can emit.
They have the right, however, to buy and trade emissions "allowances" - which allow them to emit either one tonne of carbon dioxide, or the equivalent amount of two more powerful greenhouse gases, nitrous oxide (NO2) and perfluorocarbons (PFCs).
Established targets
Miguel Arias Canete tells MEPs that there remains much to do ahead of the Paris conference, noting the document on commitments negotiated at Lima is "way too long" at the moment.
He says he will be submitting a communication on the "Paris protocol", to ensure that any agreed targets are transparent and legally binding, and that the EU's 2030 climate targets are transparently established in the in the final deal.
Climate change goals
Theagreed document called for:
Moving on to climate change talks
European Parliament
Brussels
That's the debate on the Commission's proposed investment fund over.
The next item on the agenda is a debate with EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete and Ms Kalnina-Lukasevica from the Council of Ministers, about what approach EU countries should adopt in climate change negotiations, ahead of a UN summit in Paris this September.
The summit in Paris follows a preparatory meeting in Lima last month, when participating countriesreached a broad agreement on how climate change should be tackled.
Hittng target?
European Parliament
Brussels
Making a more obvious attempt to relate her speech to specific points raised by the MEPs, Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica - who is EU Secretary in the Latvian government - says that although national governments are able to invest directly into the fund, they will also be able to contribute "at project level" or through investment platforms.
She finishes by noting that the "ambitious" timetable set by EU leaders and the Commission to implement the scheme by this summer will require much work both between the member states and among MEPs, but says she is confident the target can be stuck to.
Any answers?
European Parliament
Brussels
Closing the debate, Investment Commissioner Jyrki Katainen again insists that the fund should not be seen as a "one-off measure", and repeats his calls for the investment plan to be accompanied by structural reforms and improvements to the EU's single market.
As is usual for a commissioner speaking in the Parliament, he does not use his closing speech to answer the many questions asked of him during the debate, instead choosing to repeat his call for national governments to invest in the fund.
Plea to reform VAT laws
European Parliament
Brussels
British Conservative Vicky Ford repeats a point made by her group leader Syed Kammall earlier in the debate, saying that investment among smaller businesses is being held back by EU-wide laws on VAT.
She adds that the VAT rules - which she says were intended to fight tax avoidance in big businesses - are "too complicated" for smaller firms to deal with, and pose too much of a burden on them.
Turning to Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica - who will close the debate shortly - she asks the Council to give micro-businesses an exemption to the laws.
"Just do it," she concludes.
Speeches end
European Parliament
Brussels
That's the end of the scheduled speeches for this debate. MEPs who were not on the list to speak now have the chance to do so, during the five-minute 'catch the eye' procedure.
MEPs can make a brief contribution if they can get the attention of French MEP Sylvie Goulard - one of the Parliament's 14 vice-presidents - who is chairing the debate.
These short free-for-alls contrast with the regimented bulk of the Parliament's debates, when speakers representing each political grouping take part according to pre-arranged lists.
Governments' support?
The Commission has said that it hopes national governments will provide investment into the scheme - but no EU member states have so far publically pledged that they will be putting money into the fund.
In response to a specific question on this during his appearance in front of MEPs in the Economic Affairs Committee yesterday, Commissioner Katainen said that "several governments" had contacted the Commission to obtain further details of the scheme, although he declined to reveal how many had pledged money for the fund so far.
ILO report
European Parliament
Brussels
Austrian Green MEP Monika Vana refers to an "ILO report" - that's an evaluation of the fund thathas been published today by the International Labour Organisation.
The report said that if the plan does indeed manage to raise €315bn in investment, then it could create more than two million jobs across Europe.
However, the report noted that this would only be achieved if the plan included "significant" levels of private investment, especially for small businesses, and if investment is targeted at countries that have a "greater need" for investment.
"In the absence of these two conditions, the plan will make little or no difference to the EU employment outlook," it concludes.
Committee appearance
Jyrki Katainen's appearance in the chamber today comes after heappeared before the Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee yesterday to discuss the plans for the investment fund.
Defence of Greece
European Parliament
Brussels
Manfred Weber's comments on the proposals of the new Greek government, led by Alexis Tsipras, draw a strong defence from Greek Syriza MEP Dimitrios Papadimoulis.
He says criticism of the new government has often been guilty of ""scaremongering and distortion", and tells MEPs that his party's rejection of austerity "holds out hope" to the rest of Europe.
Calling the investment package "inadequate", he says the plans should contain a greater level of public funds provided by EU institutions, and that investment should be targeted at countries where the country is performing poorly and levels of unemployment are very high.