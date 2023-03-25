The DUP needs to get back to work at Stormont or "get out of the way", the SDLP leader will say in his speech. Colum Eastwood (above left, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson) will accuse the DUP of "digging its heels in" after its MPs voted against the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland on Wednesday. He will tell his party members that the DUP has "run out of excuses, run out of road and the public ran out of patience with them a long, long time ago". Read more: Eastwood due to give speech at party conference
DUP must work or get out of the way, Eastwood will say
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SDLP leader Colum Eastwood's speech to his party's annual conference.
Party members have gathered at St Columb's Hall in Londonderry and they have already heard from a number of speakers this morning and into this afternoon.
Mr Eastwood (above) is due to deliver his address to delegates at about 15:00 GMT.
You can watch the speech live and we'll also provide a text commentary throughout.