SDLP leader Colum Eastwood's speech

The DUP needs to get back to work at Stormont or "get out of the way", the SDLP leader will say in his speech.

Colum Eastwood (above left, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson) will accuse the DUP of "digging its heels in" after its MPs voted against the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

He will tell his party members that the DUP has "run out of excuses, run out of road and the public ran out of patience with them a long, long time ago".

