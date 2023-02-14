Stormont assembly recalled over Dáithí's Law

A\nSinn Féin motion to recall the assembly received support from the Alliance\nParty and People Before Profit last week. They\nproposed the recall in a bid to pass a stalled organ donation law named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann (below, with his mum Seph) from Belfast, who needs a heart\ntransplant. The Organ and Consent Bill - known as\nDáithí's Law - would mean all adults in Northern Ireland would be considered a potential organ donor after their death unless they specifically stated otherwise. Dáithí's Law was passed in the assembly in February last year but secondary legislation is needed to specify which organs and tissues are covered under the opt-out system. The law should have come into effect this spring but it has been held up due to the Stormont stalemate. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused others of using the transplant law to blackmail his party, which says the legislation can be dealt with at Westminster.
Why are we back here?
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of what will be, inevitably, another fruitless exercise at Stormont as the Northern Ireland Assembly is recalled for the sixth time since last May.
Before any business can take place assembly members are tasked with electing a Speaker.
Spoiler alert - they won’t.