NI politicians return to Stormont to elect Speaker

As it stands, unless a power-sharing executive is formed or the law is changed before Friday 28 October, the parties will once again have to make their case to the electorate. BBC News NI has assessed how Northern Ireland politics has reached this point, and whether an election can still be avoided.
What happens if an executive cannot be formed?
If political deadlock cannot be broken before midnight tonight, Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, insists he will call an election.
Mr Heaton-Harris has consistently said in recent weeks he will call one, rather than try to delay it or avoid it with fresh legislation at Westminster.
The most likely date for a poll is 15 December.
Why are we at a deadlock?
The DUP pulled out of the power-sharing executive in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.
This was designed to ensure goods could move freely across the Irish land border, from the UK into an EU member state, the Republic of Ireland.
However, in turn, the protocol imposed some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The DUP, which had backed Brexit, has argued the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland's position within the UK.
As a result, in February 2022, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister, collapsing the executive.
Since May's election the party has continued this protest.
Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) have all urged the DUP to return to the executive table.
Welcome to live coverage of the assembly recall
The Assembly is being recalled at 12.00 BST today.
Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party have backed a motion to bring back assembly members for a special sitting.
Northern Ireland's politicians have until midnight to restore the power-sharing executive - or face new elections.
They are calling on the DUP to support the election of an assembly Speaker and stop blocking the formation of the Northern Ireland Executive.
The DUP brought down the executive in February when Paul Givan resigned as first minister.
After May's election the party then refused to support the nomination of a speaker.