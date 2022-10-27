NI politicians return to Stormont to elect Speaker

The DUP pulled out of the power-sharing executive in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.

This was designed to ensure goods could move freely across the Irish land border, from the UK into an EU member state, the Republic of Ireland.

However, in turn, the protocol imposed some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The DUP, which had backed Brexit, has argued the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland's position within the UK.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (centre) says issues over the Protocol must be resolved before they return to Stormont

As a result, in February 2022, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister, collapsing the executive.

Since May's election the party has continued this protest.

Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) have all urged the DUP to return to the executive table.