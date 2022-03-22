Stormont
Live

Speaker reflects on assembly mandate

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Chris Andrews

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening at the assembly?

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    MLAs are facing yet another action-packed agenda today, starting with a statement on reflecting on the current mandate by the Speaker of the House Alex Maskey.

    Then they’ll turn to a discussion on the appointment of a comptroller and auditor general for NI along with various justice related motions.

    Naomi Long the Justice Minister and Gordon Lyons the Economy Minister are both due up at Question Time at 14:00.

    Before the end of play, MLAs will discuss the renewable heat incentive action plan and the defamation and abortion safe access zone bills will reach their final stages.

    Live coverage starts at 10:30. Stay with us.

