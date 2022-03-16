NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee chair Declan McAleer says the Ulster Farmers' Union called for the setting up of an agri taskforce to address supply chain issues.

The Sinn Féin MLA asks the agriculture minister for his opinion of this proposal.

Edwin Poots refers to a group that had met regularly to discuss Covid-related issues.

"Our thoughts were rather than reinventing the wheel would be to reconstitute that because it did cover all the important areas of the food industry," he says.

The minister says "the pig sector in particular has been coming out of a difficult time" and operating at a loss.

He turns to the problems farmers are experiencing in sourcing fertiliser.

The minister explains that much of the phosphate and potash required to make the fertilisers comes from Belarus.

He says that "around 40% of NI's corn comes from Ukraine" and this is particularly important for the dairy sector.