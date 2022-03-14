Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd says "it's no exaggeration to say that there will be children going to school this morning who will feel heat for the first time since Friday".

He says their parents "simply cannot afford to heat their home and feed their children".

Mr O'Dowd adds that if the executive was functioning it would immediately issue £300m into the wallets of the public.

He criticises DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and asks: "What does it take for the DUP to wise up?"

Paula Bradley of the DUP says the cost of living crisis requires parties "not to peddle division".

"It requires solutions to be found, not the creation of obstacles through political rhetoric," she adds.

Ms Bradley says the DUP has a plan which it has proposed in Westminster and Stormont.