Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd says "it's no exaggeration to say that there will be children going to school this morning who will feel heat for the first time since Friday".
He says their parents "simply cannot afford to heat their home and feed their children".
Mr O'Dowd adds that if the executive was functioning it would immediately issue £300m into the wallets of the public.
He criticises DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and asks: "What does it take for the DUP to wise up?"
Paula Bradley of the DUP says the cost of living crisis requires parties "not to peddle division".
"It requires solutions to be found, not the creation of obstacles through political rhetoric," she adds.
Ms Bradley says the DUP has a plan which it has proposed in Westminster and Stormont.
Speaker tests positive for Covid-19
Deputy Speaker of the House, Roy Beggs opens today's plenary session.
He advises MLAs that the Speaker, Alex Maskey, has tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and will therefore not be in the chamber.
The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is suffering from an illness and therefore will not be appearing at Question Time. Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will answer questions on her behalf.
The first item on today's agenda is a matter of the day on the Cost of Living Crisis - a discussion that's been brought tot he chamber by Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd.
What's on the assembly's agenda today?
Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s shaping up to be another blockbuster week at Stormont, starting with a variety of motions relating to the pensions regulator and support for mortgage interest.
These are brought to there House for debate by the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.
The Health Minister Robin Swann will bring forward changes to Covid-19 regulations relating to the wearing of face masks and the Committee for Procedures will seek approval to amend a number of standing orders.
The spotlight will be on Education Minister Michelle McIlveen during Question Time at 14:00.
Before the end of play, MLAs will debate the further consideration stage of Mike Nesbitt’s Defamation Bill and Clare Bailey’s Abortion Services Safe Access Zones Bill.
MLAs will also debate accelerated passage for a UUP bill on the preservation of documents relating to historical institutions.
