Declan McAleer chairs the Agriculture Committee.

The Sinn Féin MLA says the aspects of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill have been debated well "and at times vociferously".

He says the committee has had the "unique privilege" of considering two climate change bills at the same time.

Mr McAleer says the committee welcomes in particular the acceptance of the "just transition" principle.

He thanks the "many hundreds of people" who have contributed to the committee's consideration of the legislation.

Mr McAleer says the bill will "set a framework for how we will ensure that our society can contribute in the global effort to mitigate climate harm".

He commends the bill to the House.