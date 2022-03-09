The Sinn Féin MLA says the aspects of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill have been debated well "and at times vociferously".
He says the committee has had the "unique privilege" of considering two climate change bills at the same time.
Mr McAleer says the committee welcomes in particular the acceptance of the "just transition" principle.
He thanks the "many hundreds of people" who have contributed to the committee's consideration of the legislation.
Mr McAleer says the bill will "set a framework for how we will ensure that our society can contribute in the global effort to mitigate climate harm".
He commends the bill to the House.
Net-zero emissions by 2050 'purely an aspirational target'
Edwin Poots, the Agriculture Minister, moves the final stage of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill.
He says “we've had many lengthy debates” on this “important piece of legislation” that will “impact on the executive and assembly for decades to come”.
“Some did say that I could not or would not bring this legislation forward but it’s clear as I stand here today that those accusations were unfounded,” adds Mr Poots.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
The DUP minister says “the Climate Change Bill is one which I think will help to ensure that we do the right things”.
At consideration stage the assembly “agreed to change the headline target of the bill to net-zero emission by 2050 and that really was for a headline, it is purely an aspirational target and one which, unless we invest huge amounts of money or unless we acquire carbon credits, we are unlikely to achieve,” says Mr Poots.
On the issue of finances to reach emission reduction targets, Mr Poots refers to the draft three-year budget proposed by the Sinn Féin finance minister: “You’ll not reach 82% on this budget, let alone 100%”.
“I look forward to the bill passing,” the minister concludes.
Climate Change Bills at the assembly
BBCCopyright: BBC
Roy Beggs opens the session
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Deputy Speaker Roy Beggs calls the members to order.
He swiftly moves to the first item on the agenda.
It's the final stage of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill and the first speaker is Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
What's on the agenda?
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of an extra plenary sitting at the NI Assembly.
MLAs are using as much of the remaining time within the mandate to progress as much legislation as possible.
The day will start with the final stage debate on Edwin Poots' Climate Change (No.2) Bill, before a debate on Kellie Armstrong's Integrated Education Bill.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We'll return to climate change in the afternoon when Clare Bailey of the Green Party brings her Climate Change (No.2) Bill for consideration stage.
Her party colleague Rachel Woods will also move her Domestic Abuse (Safe Leave) Bill for consideration stage.
Before the end of the day, Aisling Reilly of Sinn Féin will open the debate on her Hospital Parking Charges Bill.
It's going to be a busy one. The action starts at 10:30.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'The global effort to mitigate climate harm'
Declan McAleer chairs the Agriculture Committee.
The Sinn Féin MLA says the aspects of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill have been debated well "and at times vociferously".
He says the committee has had the "unique privilege" of considering two climate change bills at the same time.
Mr McAleer says the committee welcomes in particular the acceptance of the "just transition" principle.
He thanks the "many hundreds of people" who have contributed to the committee's consideration of the legislation.
Mr McAleer says the bill will "set a framework for how we will ensure that our society can contribute in the global effort to mitigate climate harm".
He commends the bill to the House.
Net-zero emissions by 2050 'purely an aspirational target'
Edwin Poots, the Agriculture Minister, moves the final stage of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill.
He says “we've had many lengthy debates” on this “important piece of legislation” that will “impact on the executive and assembly for decades to come”.
“Some did say that I could not or would not bring this legislation forward but it’s clear as I stand here today that those accusations were unfounded,” adds Mr Poots.
The DUP minister says “the Climate Change Bill is one which I think will help to ensure that we do the right things”.
At consideration stage the assembly “agreed to change the headline target of the bill to net-zero emission by 2050 and that really was for a headline, it is purely an aspirational target and one which, unless we invest huge amounts of money or unless we acquire carbon credits, we are unlikely to achieve,” says Mr Poots.
On the issue of finances to reach emission reduction targets, Mr Poots refers to the draft three-year budget proposed by the Sinn Féin finance minister: “You’ll not reach 82% on this budget, let alone 100%”.
“I look forward to the bill passing,” the minister concludes.
Climate Change Bills at the assembly
Roy Beggs opens the session
Deputy Speaker Roy Beggs calls the members to order.
He swiftly moves to the first item on the agenda.
It's the final stage of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill and the first speaker is Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
What's on the agenda?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of an extra plenary sitting at the NI Assembly.
MLAs are using as much of the remaining time within the mandate to progress as much legislation as possible.
The day will start with the final stage debate on Edwin Poots' Climate Change (No.2) Bill, before a debate on Kellie Armstrong's Integrated Education Bill.
We'll return to climate change in the afternoon when Clare Bailey of the Green Party brings her Climate Change (No.2) Bill for consideration stage.
Her party colleague Rachel Woods will also move her Domestic Abuse (Safe Leave) Bill for consideration stage.
Before the end of the day, Aisling Reilly of Sinn Féin will open the debate on her Hospital Parking Charges Bill.
It's going to be a busy one. The action starts at 10:30.